Fairmount Center for the Arts, located in Russell Township, has gained a new addition to its administrative team – Education Director Rachael Polermo. Polermo is a dance educator and arts administrator with a passion for sharing the arts with others. As an educator, she has taught dance for over 25 years to students of all ages. As an administrator, she worked as a dance studio owner and director for 10 years. She also served as artistic and school director at Ballet Western Reserve. Most recently, she served as visiting faculty for two years with The University of Akron’s dance program.