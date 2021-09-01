New movies to stream this week: ‘Worth,’ ‘The Big Scary ‘S’ Word’ and more

In the fact-based drama “Worth,” Michael Keaton plays Kenneth Feinberg, the attorney and mediation specialist who oversaw the disbursement of more than. $7 billion to the victims of 9/11 by the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund. You might think that this would be another one of those dryly procedural, backroom-Washington “whiteboard movies” (see “The Report”), and you wouldn’t be entirely wrong. Especially not in the first act, in which Keaton’s stiff, slightly chilly lawyer is seen arguing, like an insurance actuary, for a distribution formula that reduces people to numbers. But as the film goes on, and his character warms up, so does the film, especially in montages depicting survivors and family members talking directly to the camera. Many, as it turns out, don’t simply want money, but for their loved ones’ stories to be told. An abiding question raised by the film is articulated by one character, who says, at an early town-hall-style meeting with Feinberg: “My boy was a firefighter. Was he worth less than the guy pushing pencils and trading stocks?” (A lawyer for the families of some of those “high-worth individuals,” played by Tate Donovan, would argue, cynically, yes.) But the most interesting dynamic in the film is that between Feinberg and Stanley Tucci’s Charles Wolf, the spouse of a 9/11 victim and advocate for a more “just” settlement than the law establishing the fund would allow. One scene, in which the two opera lovers run into each other at a performance of Bang on a Can’s “Lost Objects” — a contemporary oratorio about memory and loss — is particularly beautiful and poignant. PG-13. Available on Netflix. 118 minutes.