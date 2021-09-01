Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

New movies to stream this week: ‘Worth,’ ‘The Big Scary ‘S’ Word’ and more

By Michael O'Sullivan
Washington Post
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the fact-based drama “Worth,” Michael Keaton plays Kenneth Feinberg, the attorney and mediation specialist who oversaw the disbursement of more than. $7 billion to the victims of 9/11 by the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund. You might think that this would be another one of those dryly procedural, backroom-Washington “whiteboard movies” (see “The Report”), and you wouldn’t be entirely wrong. Especially not in the first act, in which Keaton’s stiff, slightly chilly lawyer is seen arguing, like an insurance actuary, for a distribution formula that reduces people to numbers. But as the film goes on, and his character warms up, so does the film, especially in montages depicting survivors and family members talking directly to the camera. Many, as it turns out, don’t simply want money, but for their loved ones’ stories to be told. An abiding question raised by the film is articulated by one character, who says, at an early town-hall-style meeting with Feinberg: “My boy was a firefighter. Was he worth less than the guy pushing pencils and trading stocks?” (A lawyer for the families of some of those “high-worth individuals,” played by Tate Donovan, would argue, cynically, yes.) But the most interesting dynamic in the film is that between Feinberg and Stanley Tucci’s Charles Wolf, the spouse of a 9/11 victim and advocate for a more “just” settlement than the law establishing the fund would allow. One scene, in which the two opera lovers run into each other at a performance of Bang on a Can’s “Lost Objects” — a contemporary oratorio about memory and loss — is particularly beautiful and poignant. PG-13. Available on Netflix. 118 minutes.

www.washingtonpost.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Griffith
Person
Kenneth Feinberg
Person
Travis Fimmel
Person
Shea Whigham
Person
Cornel West
Person
Michael Keaton
Person
Stanley Tucci
Person
Kate Bosworth
Person
Tate Donovan
Person
Olivia Munn
Person
Jesse Eisenberg
Person
Guy Pearce
Person
Michael Greyeyes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Scary#Socialist#Marine#Medicare#The Republican Party#Showtime#Native American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
Related
Moviespurewow.com

This Intense Sandra Bullock Thriller Just Hit Netflix’s Top 10 List & It’s Totally Worth the Watch

This must-watch Sandra Bullock flick, The Net, is suddenly back on our radar, and you won’t hear us complaining. The film has been around for quite some time, as it originally hit theaters in 1995. Well, it was recently added to Netflix, and it’s already claimed a spot on the streaming service’s list of top-rated movies behind Vivo, Aftermath, The Vault, The Losers, Major Payne and The Swarm.
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Last Man Standing And 9 More Cancelled TV Favorites That Won't Be Back This Fall

As we head firmly into the 2021 Fall TV season, which is thankfully nowhere near as disjointed and scattershot as last year's, audiences are no doubt waiting for the returns of such broadcast hits as Grey's Anatomy and The Masked Singer, along with cable winners like Yellowstone and What We Do in the Shadows. But considering just how many TV shows are airing on a weekly basis throughout each year, it can be hard to keep track of everything that isn't coming back due to cancellation. Networks and studios don't tend to promote those quite as much.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Jason Momoa Has The #1 Movie On Netflix Today

Jason Momoa has the #1 most popular movie on Netflix right now. Action thriller Sweet Girl debuted on the streaming platform this past Friday and it’s immediately shot right to the top of the charts. Though the film was met with mostly negative reviews from critics, that hasn’t stopped from checking out the Netflix original this weekend, likely thanks to the presence of the Aquaman star in the lead.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

A Will Smith Flop Is Blowing Up On Netflix

To give you an inkling of just how long Ang Lee and Will Smith‘s Gemini Man spent in development, when writer Darren Lemke first sold his pitch to Touchstone Pictures with Tony Scott attached to direct, Clint Eastwood was the number one choice for the lead role in the action-packed big budget sci-fi blockbuster. That’s the same Clint Eastwood who turned 91 years old earlier this ear, just to hammer it home a little harder.
MoviesIGN

Best Movies on Netflix Right Now (August 2021)

While Netflix is constantly pushing on new original movies and shows all the time, let's not forget that having one of the biggest catalogs of movies is what really put the streaming service on the map in the first place. Even though Netflix is beset on all sides by competition both old (Hulu and Amazon Prime) and new (Disney+ and HBO Max), it's still one of the best places to find great films to watch mainly because it isn't beholden to stream only one production house's library of movies.
CelebritiesPosted by
Best Life

16 Child Actors Who Quit Hollywood and Why

Becoming famous certainly comes with its ups and downs at any age, but being thrust into the Hollywood spotlight has to be a uniquely challenging experience in itself. While many actors start their careers young and later become famous as adults, child stars manage to find almost instant success—and with that success sometimes comes the realization that show business isn't an industry they want to stay in forever. Wondering why some of your favorite child actors quit Hollywood after hitting it big? Read on to find out why these stars with seemingly bright futures decided to walk away.
TV Showswegotthiscovered.com

Netflix Added 6 New Movies/TV Shows Today

The weekend is once again upon us, which can only mean that Netflix has inevitably released at one original project that’s more than likely a mid budget genre film with a high concept that’s set to make an instant impact and rocket towards the upper echelons of the Top 10 most-watched list long before we get to Sunday.
MoviesTVGuide.com

What to Watch on Netflix Top 10 Movie Rankings on August 23

If you want to know what movies people are watching the most on Netflix, you can stop everyone you pass on the street and ask, or you can just look up Netflix's Top 10 movies list. Netflix's Top 10 list of movies on Monday, Aug. 23 has a little something for everyone. Action fans get the Jason Momoa flick Sweet Girl, which debuts at the top of the list, and John David Washington's Beckett, now at No. 5. Kids have The Loud House Movie and Vivo. For teens and YA fans, there's The Kissing Booth 3. The list also features true crime, a German thriller, a heist movie, a '90s comedy, and a really bad movie, just for kicks.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

An Awful Mark Wahlberg Movie Is Blowing Up On Streaming

Antoine Fuqua and Mark Wahlberg’s sci-fi action blockbuster Infinite has generated much more in the way of negative headlines than positive ones, dating right back from the pre-release plans to its rollout on Paramount+, and then the aftermath. The big budget epic will always hold a place in the history...
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Marvelous Adult Animated Movies by Ralph Bakshi

Marvelous Videos presents Ralph Bakshi’s animated classics…. When it comes to adult animation, most western audiences are familiar with a comedy of some sort. It seems that this is the only method by which an R-rated product can be approved by studios, meaning we are forced to endure terrible jokes at the expense of a potentially good story.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

A Polarizing Leonardo DiCaprio Movie Is Blowing Up On Streaming

Having spent the better part of 30 years establishing his reputation as one of modern cinema’s finest actors, audiences have come to expect a certain level of performance from Leonardo DiCaprio. The 46 year-old almost always tends to deliver, partly due to how selective he is over his projects. Netflix’s...
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Michael Keaton’s New Movie Is Now On Netflix

Even though Michael Keaton never really went away, it would be fair to say that the veteran actor is enjoying his most sustained period of critical and commercial success in decades. Tim Burton’s Batman has always been a regular and reliable presence on our screens, but an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor thanks to his incredible work in Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance) opened the floodgates in a big way.
CelebritiesComicBook

One of Nicolas Cage's Best Movies Is Now on Hulu

Raising Arizona, the 1987 comedy from Joel and Ethan Coen, is now on Hulu. The film, which ranks 31st on the American Film Institute's "100 Years...100 Laughs" list and 45th on Bravo's "100 Funniest Movies" list, stars Nicolas Cage in one of his most acclaimed performances. He starred in the film alongside Holly Hunter (Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice), John Goodman (The Big Lebowski), and Frances McDormand (Fargo) in the crime comedy, which sees Cage playing H.I. "Hi" McDunnough, an ex-convict who met his wife when she was working as a police officer and took his mugshot after his arrest.
MoviesPosted by
Real Simple

Mark Your Calendars! Hallmark Is Premiering 6 New Movies This Fall

You won't have to wait until Christmastime to see new, feel-good romance movies this year. Hallmark is premiering six brand new films as part of its Fall Harvest program. After a long, hot summer, there's nothing better than curling up with a steaming mug of apple cider and settling in for a fall Hallmark love story. Last year, Hallmark premiered five new fall-theme films, and I've been looking forward to the 2021 releases for several months. The channel just announced the details of this year's annual Fall Harvest program, and there are six movie premieres on the list.
TV & VideosPolygon

Netflix drops its full fall movie release schedule

We’re nearly three-fourths of the way through 2021, as impossible as that might seem, and Netflix is aiming to finish the rest of the year off strong. Many of the films arriving later this year were previously announced back January, when the streaming service released a sizzle reel of films slated to release in 2021. Now, with more than eight months behind us, there’s still a ton of new films on the Netflix movie schedule with new release dates and only a few more still waiting to be announced.
TV SeriesInverse

You need to watch the on Netflix before it leaves next week

In the backseat of a car, wearing swimming goggles and holding an oversized flashlight, 8-year-old Alton (actor Jaeden Martell, pre-It and Knives Out) is visibly enraptured while reading a Superman comic. This little reference isn’t intended to be too subtle; Alton resembles Clark Kent in more ways than one. Raised...
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Sylvester Stallone Has The #1 Movie On Streaming Right Now

In the U.S., Sylvester Stallone has the most popular movie on streaming right now. Yes, it’s The Suicide Squad, DC’s latest superhero blockbuster. It’s possible to watch the film from beginning to end and not even realize the Rocky legend is even in it, though. Stallone provides the voice of breakout character King Shark, the loveable yet people-eating fish-man.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

A Forgotten Emma Watson Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

Despite the glowing tributes being paid to the actress online, many of which read like an obituary for a career that had been brought to a close far too soon, Emma Watson didn’t retire from acting. Obviously, rumors spread like wildfire on the internet so the tears were already flowing before her agent, and then the Harry Potter veteran herself, put paid to the speculation.
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

Angus T. Jones Is Unrecognizable in Rare Sighting: See Him and Other Child Stars, Then and Now

Watch: "Two and a Half Men" Star Angus T. Jones Is UNRECOGNIZABLE. It's always wild to spot former child stars in the, er, wild. And the nostalgia was real when Two and a Half Men alum Angus T. Jones was snapped last week by celebrity photographers for the first time in almost five years. The actor, now 27 years old, was spotted in Los Angeles, bearded and barefoot!

Comments / 0

Community Policy