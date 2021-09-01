Michigan Woman Creates Fragrant New Business During The Pandemic

During the pandemic, people had to find creative ways to stay afloat financially and it was a time of creation and self awareness for many. Alyssa from Rochester Hills is one of those people, who started a hobby during Covid-19 and turned it into a small business. Outside of the hobby she has a full-time job and a mom of two boys. Her creations are called car freshies (air fresheners). Now she's hoping her hobby can start making a big impact statewide and she hopes to grow it.