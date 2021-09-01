City of Pflugerville Notice to Bidders: Pecan St. at Heatherwilde Blvd. Intersection Improvement
The City of Pflugerville, Texas is soliciting bids for furnishing all labor, materials, tools and equipment and performing all work required for the W. Pecan Street at Heatherwilde Boulevard project which consists of approximately 900 SY of Type C and D asphalt pavement, 800 SY of 12” Flex Base, 150 CY of flowable fill, 1,141 LF of concrete curb and gutter, and traffic signal modifications. Sealed bids will be received until 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 23, 2021.www.pflugervilletx.gov
