The Staves have announced 2022 tour dates in conjunction with their new studio album, Good Woman. The newly announced North American shows are scheduled from February into March, making stops at intimate venues from coast to coast. The folk trio — consisting of sisters Emily, Jessica and Camilla Staveley-Taylor — plans to return to the road next month with a headlining tour through England and Ireland. Released earlier this year, it should be interesting to hear the folk-rock songs on Good Woman come to life.