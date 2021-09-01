New Michigan State AD Alan Haller releases statement, shares goals with fans

Alan Haller was named Michigan State’s athletic director Wednesday morning. Now, he’s sharing his message for fans: “This will be a TEAM effort.”. “Spartan Athletics is on the brink of greatness, and when we succeed as a department it will benefit our entire community, both at Michigan State University and beyond,” Haller wrote. “But we can’t be successful unless we all pull in the same direction … the time is right to accomplish something special, TOGETHER.”