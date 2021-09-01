Local officials urge patience, compassion, as those affected by Ida seek gas, groceries, shelter

Aside from the storm surge and street flooding, another consequence Hancock County is facing from Hurricane Ida is long lines at the pump. “We are aware of the traffic congestion at Highway 90 and Highway 603 at Exxon Gas Station,” the city of Waveland posted on its Facebook page on Tuesday. “There's been a major Hurricane — this is not normal everyday business. If you have to drive in that area, please use caution when driving through the area.”