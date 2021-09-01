Cancel
Kenton, OH

Kenton Loses Tough Battle with Elida in Girls Soccer Action

Cover picture for the articleThe Kenton girls varisty soccer team lost a close battle with Elida Tuesday night to open WBL play for each team. The final score was 3-2 Elida on top. Scoring opened up at the 16:41 mark left in the first half with Lauren Bartlett sending an assist to Abi Temple for the score just outside the 18. Elida quickly countered scoring on a through ball to Analei Jackson with 15:51 left in the first half. Kenton’s Kyla Bostater gave the lead back to the Wildcats on a shot from distance just over the Elida goalie with 4:18 left in the half.

