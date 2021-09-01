Cancel
Governor Whitmer says mask mandates up to local governments and schools

By WCMU
wcmu.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGovernor Gretchen Whitmer says she is ready to use her veto pen to stop Republican legislation to limit schools and local governments from enacting mask requirements. The governor is traversing the state to sell her COVID-19 recovery plans, but she remains trapped in the present as she’s confronted by a surge in cases.

