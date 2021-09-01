Cancel
Michigan State

So far Michigan has spent just 29% of more than half a billion available in Federal eviction assistance

WCMU
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMichigan got more than a billion dollars from the federal government to fight evictions, but so far the state has spent only 29% of that money. The funding could prove to be a lifeline to many renters after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down a national moratorium on evictions last week. The freeze applied to counties with substantial or high risk of COVID-19 transmission; every Michigan county is now at that risk level.

