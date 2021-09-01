Cancel
Shang-Chi Could Break Labor Day Weekend Box Office Record– It Wouldn’t Take Much

By Kambrea Pratt
piratesandprincesses.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNews outlets are now talking about how ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ could break the Labor Day Weekend Box Office record. Before you get excited, just know the “record” was set by 2007’s ‘Halloween’ at only $30.6 million. Anything for the spin right?. Labor Day is traditionally...

