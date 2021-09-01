Cancel
Health

Two seconds of freedom

By Kimball Shinkoskey, Woods Cross, Utah
Las Vegas Sun
 7 days ago

I think of the hundreds of millions of earthlings who suffered unspeakable deaths from ravages of smallpox, bubonic plague, yellow fever, polio, AIDS and dozens of other viral killers. What would they have given for easy access to an effective prevention method?. And yet many of the most spoiled people...

Public Healthyourvalley.net

Shinkoskey: Safety from Delta variant worth ‘two seconds of freedom’

Join the civil community discussion in the comments below or email your ideas and opinions to: aznews@newszap.com. I think of the hundreds of millions of earthlings who suffered unspeakable deaths from ravages of smallpox, bubonic plague, yellow fever, polio, AIDS, and dozens of other viral killers. What would they have given for easy access to an effective prevention method?
Public HealthRoanoke Times

Horn: Fed up with the freedom memes of the COVID enablers

This one’s hard. I rarely write scorching commentaries. This will have to be the exception. Frankly I’ve had it, and I assume it’s not just me. How much patience is warranted for the unwilling, uninformed and terminally obstinate to drop the freedom meme and join the rest of us?. At...
HealthSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Letter: Drafted soldiers were not given a choice about vaccines

Regarding "COVID vaccines to be required for military under new US plan" (Aug. 9): Many refuse to get the coronavirus vaccination because they believe government cannot force them to, even though it would save American lives. In the beginning of the Vietnam War, the government, politicians, and the country in...
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

If You're Vaccinated, This Is How Likely You Are to Get COVID, New Data Shows

By now, you've probably heard of someone who has gotten COVID despite being fully vaccinated. From the beginning, experts warned that breakthrough infections were to be expected. Nevertheless, it may feel like they're happening more often than you had hoped. As the more transmissible Delta variant began circulating, breakthrough cases have indeed become more likely, but experts are now reassuring vaccinated people that these cases are still not that common. Now, The New York Times has used data from multiple sources to estimate the actual chances of a vaccinated person getting COVID in the U.S.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Says If You Live Here, You're in Trouble

Whether or not you fear the coronavirus, the pandemic puts you in danger because a hospital near you may be full. If you or someone you love gets sick, they may not be able to see you in time. "We are perilously close," Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said on CNN yesterday. "You're going to be in a situation where you're going to have to make some very tough choices." "Eight states had more than 90% of their adult ICU beds occupied Sunday," reports CNN. Read on to see if a state near you is on the list—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
ScienceInverse

Ancient legends could help us avoid nuclear apocalypse

Everyone loves a good story, especially if it’s based on something true. Consider the Greek legend of the Titanomachy, in which the Olympian gods, led by Zeus, vanquish the previous generation of immortals, the Titans. As recounted by the Greek poet Hesiod, this conflict makes for a thrilling tale — and it may preserve kernels of truth.
Public Healthhealththoroughfare.com

Shocking Truth: What Comes Next With The Covid 19 Pandemic

The novel coronavirus and the terrible disease that it can trigger, Covid 19, are subjects that seem to be here to stay a little longer. As CNN notes, we’re in the middle of the fourth wave, and although more than half of the people in the US are fully vaccinated, the Delta variant of the virus continues to terrify everyone.
EducationPosted by
WDBO

COVID: Dr. Fauci calls for mandatory vaccinations in US schools

The director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases says vaccinations for U.S. students should be required to attend class. “I believe that mandating vaccines for children to appear in school is a good idea,” says Dr. Anthony Fauci. “This is not something new. We have mandates in many places in schools, particularly public schools. We’ve done this for decades and decades requiring vaccines for polio, measles, mumps, rubella, hepatitis. So this would not be something new, requiring vaccinations for children to come to school.”
ScienceBBC

Covid: The doctor busting Covid vaccine myths on social media

A doctor has taken to social media in a bid to stop misinformation surrounding the Covid vaccines. Dr Bnar Talabani, a scientist and doctor specialising in kidney and transplant medicine, has been talking to young people on social media trying to dispel myths about vaccines. The Cardiff-based doctor, who has...

