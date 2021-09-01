Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Larry Elder says he’s not a face of white supremacy. His fans make it hard to believe.

By Erika Smith
Las Vegas Sun
 7 days ago

Larry Elder is not the Black face of white supremacy. Or at least that’s what he keeps telling people. I had to laugh last week when Elder, the radio talk show host who is leading the race to replace Gov. Gavin Newsom if he gets recalled, complained to Fox News that I had “attacked” him in my last column by pointing out that he supports systemically racist policies that would disproportionately harm Black people.

lasvegassun.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Elder
Person
Sean Hannity
Person
Melina Abdullah
Person
Gavin Newsom
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#White Supremacy#Black Americans#White People#Racial Injustice#Fox News#An African American#Californian#Democrats#Dems
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
Related
Presidential ElectionWashington Post

Fox News commentator lies: Gavin Newsom’s only hope is voter fraud

In its description of the noontime program “Outnumbered,” Fox News pledges that “we’ll tackle top headlines from all angles and perspectives.” That range of opinion now officially includes undermining American democracy. On Tuesday, the “Outnumbered” crew discussed the news that Vice President Harris will be campaigning for California Gov. Gavin...
Marina, CAPosted by
KION News Channel 5/46

Radio talk host Larry Elder makes a stop in Marina

MARINA, Calif. (KION) Radio talk host Larry Elder has appeared as the front runner among republicans in the recall election. On Tuesday afternoon, he made a campaign stop at Marina's Coffee Mia. Elder has a very different vision for California than Newsom. During his news conference, Elder talked about a...
Presidential Electioncalmatters.org

Inside Larry Elder’s focus on race

With just one week until Election Day, time is running out for Gov. Gavin Newsom and his challengers to make their case to voters — raising the stakes of each campaign event. Newsom brought out the big guns over the holiday weekend to help him rally against the recall, joining...
Homelesscreators.com

Rise of Black Conservatives Terrifies the Left

The election to recall California Gov. Gavin Newsom is now less than two weeks away. According to California law, Newsom will be removed from office if more than 50% of those casting ballots vote in favor of recall. The ballot also asks who should replace the governor if he is recalled. However, Newsom's replacement would be whichever person named on the ballot receives the most votes. There is no requirement that he or she must receive more than 50% of the votes, or indeed any specific percentage at all.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Saurabh

Larry Elder is a "White Supremacist" according to a Los Angeles Times Editor

Larry Elder, the man running for California governor if Gavin Newsom is recalled, is a "White Supremacist," according to a Los Angeles Times column by Erika D Smith. Larry Elder, full name Laurence Allen Elder is a conservative talk radio host, author, and attorney in the United States. He hosts The Larry Elder Show. The show debuted as a local program on Los Angeles radio station KABC in 1993 and lasted until 2008, before returning to KABC for a second run from 2010 to 2014, According to Wikipedia.

Comments / 0

Community Policy