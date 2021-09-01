Rising Taz Tikoon Shares Promising New Tape, ‘Airplane Mode’

Change is just a part of life, but it is not always easy. Lorelei Marcell's single, “Your Biggest Fan,” beautifully reflects on the bittersweet feelings of leaving so much behind, but being ready for something new. Her soulful vocals sweep above glistening guitars and gentle drums building into an elevated, bold chorus. Her accompanying visuals provide that same poignancy. Opening with lying on her bed then getting up to put her things in a box, the viewer immediately senses the sadness of saying goodbye. The passionate interpretive dance scenes pair seamlessly with the emotive vibe her song evokes. Ending the offering surrounded by literal fans blowing her hair back, it is a clever way to play on the song’s title.