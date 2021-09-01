Rising Taz Tikoon Shares Promising New Tape, ‘Airplane Mode’
Rising Los Angeles-via-Virginia recording artist Taz Tikoon has been an artist on the rise since day one. Her debut mixtape, Late Nights to Fame, Vol. 1, allowed her to share the stage with Hip-Hop superstars Questlove of The Roots, Jadakiss, and Styles P. In 2021, her previous projects Prisontation: Life In A Sentence and By The Bar, Vol. 1 caught the attention of Rick Ross, who began following the rising star's social media activity. Now, she chronicles her growth with the release of her latest EP, titled Airplane Mode.
