Rising Taz Tikoon Shares Promising New Tape, ‘Airplane Mode’

By Bryson "Boom" Paul
hypefresh.co
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRising Los Angeles-via-Virginia recording artist Taz Tikoon has been an artist on the rise since day one. Her debut mixtape, Late Nights to Fame, Vol. 1, allowed her to share the stage with Hip-Hop superstars Questlove of The Roots, Jadakiss, and Styles P. In 2021, her previous projects Prisontation: Life In A Sentence and By The Bar, Vol. 1 caught the attention of Rick Ross, who began following the rising star’s social media activity. Now, she chronicles her growth with the release of her latest EP, titled Airplane Mode.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Questlove
Person
Steve Stoute
Person
Ne Yo
Person
Robert Greene
Person
Rick Ross
Person
Styles P
Person
Jadakiss
Person
John Legend
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Industry#Music Festival#Fame#The Roots Jadakiss#The Bar#United Masters#The C A S Agency#Howard University#Nike#Whbc#9th Wonder#Art Official#Psa
