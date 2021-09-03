Abbott (ABT) Acquires Walk Vascular

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Ehave, Inc., (OTC Pink: EHVVF) announced today that it has signed a Letter of Intent to acquire 100% of Moksha Digital Software Pvt. Ltd., a provider of medical imaging software and the creator of the FDA cleared CuriePACS and CurieRIS solutions. CuriePACS and CurieRIS are used by radiologists, clinicians, and surgeons in multiple hospitals and diagnostic centers across the globe. The founders of Moksha Digital have worked for companies such as Sony, AOL Time Warner, SAP, Oracle, Citibank, and Goldman Sachs worldwide and collectively have decades of imaging and software engineering experience offering proven expertise in medical imaging.