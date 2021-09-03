Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Abbott (ABT) Acquires Walk Vascular

StreetInsider.com
 4 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Abbott (NYSE: ABT) announced today that it has acquired Walk Vascular, LLC, a commercial-stage medical device company with a minimally invasive mechanical aspiration thrombectomy system designed to remove peripheral blood clots. Walk Vascular's peripheral thrombectomy systems will be incorporated into Abbott's existing endovascular product portfolio. Financial terms were not disclosed.

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abt#Medical Device#Europe#Cnbc#Streetinsider Premium#Walk Vascular#Llc#Ce Mark
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
FDA
Related
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Shares Of Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Rise Above Previous 52-Week High

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) traded today at a new 52-week high of $129.40. Approximately 642,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 4.1 million shares. Abbott manufactures and markets medical devices, adult and pediatric nutritional products, diagnostic equipment and testing kits, and branded generic...
Economymassdevice.com

Abbott acquires Walk Vascular and its system to remove peripheral blood clots

Abbott (NYSE:ABT) announced today that it acquired Walk Vascular and its minimally invasive mechanical aspiration thrombectomy system. The financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed. Walk Vascular designed its JETi peripheral thrombectomy system and the next-generation JETi AIO (all-in-one) peripheral thrombectomy system to remove intravascular peripheral blood clots that...
Orem, UTStreetInsider.com

Ideanomics (IDEX) to Acquire VIA Motors for Up to $630M in Stock

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Ideanomics (NASDAQ: IDEX) announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire VIA Motors International, Inc. in an all-stock transaction for a 100-percent ownership stake, subject to customary closing conditions, including Ideanomics' shareholder approval. VIA Motors, headquartered...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Alight, Inc. (ALIT) to acquire ConsumerMedical

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Alight Solutions, (NYSE: ALIT) a leading cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions, today announced it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire ConsumerMedical, a leading clinical advocacy and expert medical opinion company. ConsumerMedical will enhance Alight's ability to help employers around the world build a healthier workforce through its data-driven, personalized solutions.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

ABM Industries (ABM) to Acquire Able Services for $830M

ABM (NYSE: ABM), a leading provider of facility solutions, announced today that it has reached a definitive agreement to acquire Able Services, a leading facilities services company headquartered in San Francisco, in a cash transaction valued at $830 million. The transaction is expected to close by the end of September, subject to approval under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Act and other closing conditions.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Agtech Global International Inc (AGGL) Acquires NooMeds

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Agtech Global International Inc. (OTC Pink: AGGL) is pleased to announce it has executed a Heads of Agreement to acquire the dietary supplement company NooMeds LLC from Dr. Malcolm A. Leissring, a Harvard Medical School-trained research scientist and president of the Auguste Deter Foundation (www.ad.foundation), a charitable foundation he established to support research into cures for, and prevention of Alzheimer's disease.
Economybioworld.com

Walk Vascular pick-up adds to Abbott’s leverage in peripheral artery disease

Abbott Laboratories, has acquired Walk Vascular LLC, a deal that brings two devices for peripheral thrombectomy to the Abbott portfolio for peripheral artery disease (PAD). Walk’s two Jeti peripheral thrombectomy devices are cleared in the U.S. for break-up and removal of soft emboli and thrombus, but are in trial for deep-vein thrombosis (DVT) as well, suggesting that Abbott Park, Ill.-based Abbott has availed itself of a technology that could take a big bite out of one of the deadliest and costliest of all circulatory system pathologies.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Standard Motor Products (SMP) Acquires Stabil Operative Group

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE: SMP), a leading automotive parts manufacturer and distributor, announced today that it has acquired 100% of the capital stock of Stabil Operative Group GmbH, a German company ("Stabil"). Stabil is a manufacturer and distributor of a variety of components, including electronic sensors, control units, and clamping devices to the European OE market, servicing both commercial and light vehicle applications. Stabil generates approximately $25 million in annual revenue and has facilities in Germany and Hungary.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Walker & Dunlop (WD) Acquires Alliant Capital and Affiliates for $696M

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE: WD) announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Alliant Capital, Ltd. and its affiliates, Alliant Strategic Investments and ADC Communities (together "Alliant"), a privately held alternative investment manager focused on the affordable housing sector through low-income housing tax credit ("LIHTC") syndication, joint venture development, and community preservation fund management. Alliant is the 6th largest LIHTC syndicator in the United States, and since inception, has participated in the development of over 100,000 affordable units serving over 400,000 families.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Alta Equipment Group (ALTG) Acquires Gibson Machinery

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE: ALTG) today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Gibson Machinery, LLC, a privately held premium equipment distributor based in Oakwood Village, near Cleveland, Ohio. The acquisition expands Alta's construction equipment footprint to 32 locations in eight states and adds several new original equipment manufacturing (OEM) partners.
SoftwareStreetInsider.com

Ehave, Inc. (EHVVF) Announces LOI to Acquire Moksha Digital

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Ehave, Inc., (OTC Pink: EHVVF) announced today that it has signed a Letter of Intent to acquire 100% of Moksha Digital Software Pvt. Ltd., a provider of medical imaging software and the creator of the FDA cleared CuriePACS and CurieRIS solutions. CuriePACS and CurieRIS are used by radiologists, clinicians, and surgeons in multiple hospitals and diagnostic centers across the globe. The founders of Moksha Digital have worked for companies such as Sony, AOL Time Warner, SAP, Oracle, Citibank, and Goldman Sachs worldwide and collectively have decades of imaging and software engineering experience offering proven expertise in medical imaging.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

ManpowerGroup (MAN) Acquires ettain group for $925M

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. ManpowerGroup (NYSE: MAN), the leading global workforce solutions company, announced today that it has agreed to acquire ettain group (ettain) for $925 million in cash. ettain will become part of Experis, ManpowerGroup's global IT resourcing and services...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (INDI) Acquires TeraXion for $159M

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. indie Semiconductor, Inc. (Nasdaq: INDI), an Autotech solutions innovator, today announced it has signed a definitive agreement to purchase TeraXion Inc., a market leader in the design and manufacture of innovative photonic components. This acquisition accelerates indie’s vision of becoming a semiconductor and software level solutions provider for multiple sensor modalities spanning advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous vehicles.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Amyris (AMRS) Acquires MG Empower

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Leading global influencer marketing agency, MG Empower has been acquired by US-headquartered Amyris (NASDAQ: AMRS), a leading synthetic biotechnology company active in the Clean Health, Beauty and Wellness markets through its consumer brands and a top supplier of sustainable and natural ingredients.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Catalent (CTLT) Acquires Bettera Brands for $1B

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Highlander Partners ("Highlander") today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement under which Catalent, Inc. (NYSE: CTLT) will acquire Highlander's portfolio company, Bettera Holdings, LLC, the parent company of Bettera Brands ("Bettera"), for $1 billion. Bettera is a major manufacturer in the high-growth gummy, soft chew, and lozenge segments of the nutritional supplements market. Bettera, headquartered in Plano, Texas, maintains four manufacturing operations in California, Virginia, New Jersey and Indiana.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Quantum Corporation (QMCO) Acquires EnCloudEn

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ: QMCO) today announced a definitive agreement to acquire the assets of EnCloudEn, an early stage hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) software company. This agreement follows Quantum's recent acquisition of the surveillance business assets of Pivot3, an early pioneer of hyperconverged infrastructure for video surveillance workloads. The EnCloudEn acquisition will enable Quantum to expand the addressable market for the company's video surveillance portfolio, offering customers a solution using their server hardware of choice with a flexible subscription-based software model. EnCloudEn's approach to simplicity and automation integrates tightly with Quantum's strategy to offer customers intuitive end-to-end solutions for the video data lifecycle.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Stewart Information Services (STC) Acquires Informative Research for $192M

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE: STC) today announced the signing of an agreement to acquire Informative Research (IR), a leader in providing credit, consumer, and real estate data and technology services. IR serves more than 3,000 customers across the United States and offers a wide range of mission critical solutions through its proprietary platform to streamline the loan cycle.
Medical & Biotechinvestorsobserver.com

Pfizer (PFE) Enters into Agreement to Acquire Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (TRIL); Trillium Stock Soars

What’s Going on with Trillium Therapeutics Inc.?. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (TRIL) has just revealed that it has entered into a definitive agreement with Pfizer (PFE) that will see Pfizer purchase all outstanding shares of Trillium to acquire the immuno-oncology firm. Before market open today, TRIL stock soared to $17.85 a share, which is a staggering 193.10% increase in value.
Los Angeles County, CAPosted by
Jano le Roux

“Delta variant first-signs are so mild, you might not realize it before its too late,” doctors warn

“I’m sure I’d notice a dry-cough,” Sandra Johnson said. She couldn’t be more wrong. Only one week later she ended up in an ICU ward in Los Angeles County with the Delta variant. The Delta variant of COVID-19 may cause symptoms that are so weak and unrelated to the virus that some people mistake the disease for allergies or another common ailment.
Public Healthspring.org.uk

COVID: The Vitamin That Boosts The Immune System

“Food is our first medicine and the kitchen is our first pharmacy.”. Vitamin B6 has a potential role in preventing cytokine storms in COVID-19 patients, research suggests. The beneficial effects of vitamin C and D and minerals such as magnesium and zinc on the immune system have attracted attention, but there are hardly any studies on vitamin B6.

Comments / 0

Community Policy