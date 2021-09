We can certainly think of worse fates that might befall a foodie than logging into TikTok only to discover that cranky, outspoken celebrity chef, Gordon Ramsay has made his own TikTok video for the express purpose of registering his horror over your latest cooking hack. In fact, now that Ramsay has been spending increasing time trolling TikTok for bizarre food hacks that cause him distress — be it anger, nausea, or just a general feeling of abject superiority — we're actually wondering if it wouldn't perhaps be a bit of subversive fun to start peppering in our own video recipe collection with the occasional intentional clunker here and there.