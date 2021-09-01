OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition - How to remove T-Mobile boot animation+bloatware?

Traditionally anything associated with ‘Pro’ audio puts the audience in a dilemma. Break the bank and get an eviction notice for good audio quality or enjoy mediocre sound in the comfort of your house. Thankfully, OnePlus’ smartphone mantra 'more-for-less' has been carried to the audio side of things even if the smartphones have long departed from the audience’s price expectations. For ₹9,990, the buds are the most expensive TWS from OnePlus but that also means they’re packing serious tech for the user who prefers a bit of finesse. The matte finish buds look premium through and through, we know that because we’re using them right now. So while you wait for our full review to come out, here’s what the Buds Pro is packing. ANC and wireless Qi-charging are finally here, with proper ANC modes that intelligently adjust the amount of shushing intensity depending on the surroundings. They have Bluetooth 5.2 support and latency as low as 94ms when Pro Gaming mode is turned on. You also get IPX4 and IP55 ratings for water and dust resistance. And they support warp charge. What remains to be seen is the audio performance on these buds which we’ll answer in the full review.