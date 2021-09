Dewitt Photo Studio was one of many such photography businesses that existed in Sonoma Valley, where tourists loved to flock and often sought souvenirs. Visitors would pull over to have their photo snapped against the beautiful landscape. They could also grab a snack before heading on their way to the hot springs or train stations. Dewitt Photo Studio sat on Highway 12 circa 1900, across from the Sonoma Grove. This unique memory is part of the archive collection at the Sonoma Valley Historical Society, which relies on memberships to keep our local history preserved.