Miami, FL

Attorneys For Confessed Parkland Shooter Nikolas Cruz Argue Against Death Penalty During Zoom Hearing

CNN
 5 days ago
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Attorneys for confessed school shooter Nikolas Cruz argued against the death penalty during a virtual court hearing Wednesday.

Cruz appeared on camera for the afternoon hearing held via Zoom.

Attorneys argued various cases before the supreme court as reasons why the death penalty should not be on the table when Cruz goes to trial later this month.

Defense attorneys also argued that Nikolas Cruz should only be referred to by name during the trial by both prosecutors and witnesses.

They contend referring to him in any other way could prejudice a jury’s decision.

The judge will issue a written ruling on the motions by the defense team.

Cruz is charged in the deadly shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in February of 2018.

