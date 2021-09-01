Therapeutic treatment
Why are none of our Dr’s and government run health departments training and encouraging therapeutic methods to help prevent Covid and recover faster if you get it?My family just recently passed it around our household fortunately we were already on a daily dose of zinc,vitamin c and vitamin d3, eat at home more than we eat out so we recovered in a few days just like when any of us get the flu.Unfortunately our personal Dr did not recommend any of this they just said yeah your positive go stay in your house.www.ourlocalcommunityonline.com
Comments / 0