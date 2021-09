Razer makes some excellent gaming mice, from the versatile Razer DeathAdder V2, to the diminutive Razer Orochi V2. But while the peripherals themselves are beyond reproach, the software could leave a big hole in your PC’s defenses. A security researcher recently discovered that he could trick the Razer Synapse software into thinking he had full admin access in Windows 10, and the trick is easy to replicate. The bad news is that there’s no fix yet, but the good news is that the risk for most users seems minimal.