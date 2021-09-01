Cancel
India's Schools Reopen as COVID-19 Cases Decline

Voice of America
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSchools in Indian have begun to reopen after being closed for more than a year as cases of COVID-19 have started to decline. The government gave the go-ahead for schools to reopen Tuesday in at least five states and union territories, including Delhi and Tamil Nadu. Schools did so cautiously, with strict COVID-19 protocols in place, including wearing masks, frequent hand washing, staggered lunch breaks, and limited seating capacity for social distancing in classrooms.

