India's Schools Reopen as COVID-19 Cases Decline
Schools in Indian have begun to reopen after being closed for more than a year as cases of COVID-19 have started to decline. The government gave the go-ahead for schools to reopen Tuesday in at least five states and union territories, including Delhi and Tamil Nadu. Schools did so cautiously, with strict COVID-19 protocols in place, including wearing masks, frequent hand washing, staggered lunch breaks, and limited seating capacity for social distancing in classrooms.www.voanews.com
Comments / 0