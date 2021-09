At a time of so much uncertainty and isolation, kindness to ourselves and to others has never felt more important. One single act of kindness can turn someone's day around, can inspire them to pay that kindness forward, or it can simply offer a brief moment of relief, gratitude, and human connection. And it doesn't hurt that a small gesture of kindness toward others can also make you feel good. We know how powerful kindness can be, and that is why POPSUGAR is proud to join Lady Gaga and Born This Way Foundation's annual campaign, #BeKind21, where we will commit to practicing an act of kindness each day from Sept. 1 to Sept. 21.