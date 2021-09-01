Morning Video Forecast

To start off our Labor Day morning, we will have temperatures in the 60s and 70s. We will have partly cloudy skies to start off the day and winds will be more on the calm side. Eventually, temperatures will be reaching the low to mid 80s by the beginning of the afternoon. We will still have calm winds, less than five miles per hour, and skies will continue to be partly cloudy. Highs for today will be in the upper 80s to low 90s. Winds will start to pick up a bit from the east later in the afternoon hours around 5-10 miles per hour. We are also looking to have more cloud cover for the second half of the day. A few spotty showers look to develop later today, similar to what the viewing area had for yesterday. Later tonight, we will have temperatures drop back to the 60s and 70s for lows with decreasing clouds and calm winds again. For our Tuesday, we are looking at a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 90s for highs and winds will vary in directions up to ten miles per hour. For the rest of the week, we are looking to have more sunshine than clouds. Temperatures will slowly rise back to the upper 90s as we head to the end of the week and into this weekend. Friday looks to be on the sunny side, and the heat index could easily be in the triple digits. Saturday is expected to have highs close to 100 degrees with a few clouds, but we will drop back to the mid 90s by Sunday. The moisture content looks to decrease throughout the week, and we will be back to having more dry conditions for our region as we head into the end of the week and this next weekend as well.