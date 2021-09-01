Morning Video Forecast

Cancel
WWLP 22News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe rain is done with out there across western Massachusetts. However, you still need to be careful on the roads this morning. Watch out for street flooding, poor-drainage flooding, and stream/river flash flooding. Remember, do not drive through a flooded road.

West Monroe, LAmyarklamiss.com

Morning Forecast – Monday, September 6th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (09/06/21) TODAY: Happy Monday and Happy Labor Day! I know many of us will be enjoying an extra day off from work or school, and the weather will actually look pretty nice. A few of our southern parishes have been waking up to a few showers and storms as the weak front continues to push through the ArkLaMiss. We do expect the rain to wrap up later this morning, leaving the rest of our day to dry out. In the wake of the front, winds will stay out of the northeast, bringing in some slightly drier air. This will aid in lowering our dewpoints into the lower to middle 60s, making it feel a bit more comfortable outside. Also, our high temperatures will be very warm in the upper 80s to lower 90s under partly cloudy skies.
EnvironmentOzarks First.com

Monday, September 6 Morning Forecast

In the wake of the weekend cold front, quieter conditions have taken over the Ozarks. High pressure has been building in and made for a beautiful Sunday and our Labor Day isn’t looking any different. We’ll see gorgeous weather today across the region with highs warming some. The breeze from the SSW will usher in milder air but it’s not going to be humid which is great. Dew points will remain in the upper 50s and lower 60s which will be just perfect for this time of year. The wind continues to pump in hotter air for our Tuesday ahead of our next cold front which is slated to arrive Tuesday night into early Wednesday. Afternoon readings tomorrow look to rise back into the lower 90s under a few clouds. This boundary is going to be somewhat moisture-starved but an isolated storm or two is possible Tuesday night as it swings through. By mid-week, the pleasant feel is returning with highs falling back into the upper 70s and lower 80s. It’s going to be a little Fall-Like teaser here for us as lows look to dip back into the mid and upper 50s as we awaken on Thursday morning. The sunshine-filled trend holds as we progress through the latter half of the workweek too. High pressure will keep its grasp over the region giving us a warming trend as we step toward Friday. An upper-level ridge will park itself on top of the viewing area which leads to above-average temperatures. Highs by Friday will be back into the 90s with possibly the mid and upper 90s Saturday and Sunday. The humidity will make a solid return too so it’ll likely feel closer to the century mark throughout the Ozarks. It’s going to be a great weekend to be out on the water!
Environmentwamc.org

Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast

Here is NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast:. Partly sunny today with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Partly cloudy tonight. Lows in the lower 50s. Mostly sunny tomorrow. Highs in the mid 70s.
Environmentconchovalleyhomepage.com

KLST Morning Forecast: Monday, September 6th

To start off our Labor Day morning, we will have temperatures in the 60s and 70s. We will have partly cloudy skies to start off the day and winds will be more on the calm side. Eventually, temperatures will be reaching the low to mid 80s by the beginning of the afternoon. We will still have calm winds, less than five miles per hour, and skies will continue to be partly cloudy. Highs for today will be in the upper 80s to low 90s. Winds will start to pick up a bit from the east later in the afternoon hours around 5-10 miles per hour. We are also looking to have more cloud cover for the second half of the day. A few spotty showers look to develop later today, similar to what the viewing area had for yesterday. Later tonight, we will have temperatures drop back to the 60s and 70s for lows with decreasing clouds and calm winds again. For our Tuesday, we are looking at a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 90s for highs and winds will vary in directions up to ten miles per hour. For the rest of the week, we are looking to have more sunshine than clouds. Temperatures will slowly rise back to the upper 90s as we head to the end of the week and into this weekend. Friday looks to be on the sunny side, and the heat index could easily be in the triple digits. Saturday is expected to have highs close to 100 degrees with a few clouds, but we will drop back to the mid 90s by Sunday. The moisture content looks to decrease throughout the week, and we will be back to having more dry conditions for our region as we head into the end of the week and this next weekend as well.
Santa Barbara, CAKEYT

Monday morning forecast September 6th

Temperatures are staying warm to hot, but stepping back slightly. The coast will be in the 70s to 80s and inland will be in the 90s to 100s. There is a heat advisory in all mountains across the region, plus the interior valleys and Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties. The advisory expires at 8:00 pm Monday.
Ludlow, MAWWLP 22News

People hit the pike early to avoid Labor Day travel

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) — 22News stopped by the Ludlow Plaza on Sunday to talk with holiday travelers, hitting the road for Labor Day Weekend. “I’m on my way home from Pangaea Puddle up in Canajoharie, NY we were at a USA water ski tournament, and my daughter and I are on our way home,” Dan Lausten from Marlboro.
Boston, MAWWLP 22News

Cooler weather signals return of the fall hunting season

BOSTON (AP) — The return of cooler weather also means the return of the fall hunting season in Massachusetts. Early Canada goose hunting began on Sept. 1, black bear hunting season opens statewide on Sept. 7, while pheasant hunting season opens Oct. 16. Archery deer and turkey hunting seasons begin on Oct. 4 in eastern Massachusetts and on Oct. 18 in the rest of the state.

