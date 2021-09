Review: JetBlue A320 Even More Space Seats (Restyled Cabin) There are some cities with amazing points hotel, where I’ll gladly return to the same hotel every time I visit. London isn’t one of those places. I’ve reviewed a countless number of points hotels in London over the years, and they’ve ranged from average to quite good. For our four nights in London this time we decided to mix it up a bit. Long story short, I’m happy we did, because our stay was flawless, and this was my best London hotel experience to date.