Listen to Lindsey Buckingham’s New Song ‘Scream’

By Allison Rapp
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Lindsey Buckingham has released a new song, "Scream," ahead of his upcoming self-titled solo album, due for release on Sept. 17. You can listen to "Scream" below. "It felt very celebratory and it was also very, very simple and short. To the point," Buckingham said of the song in a press release. "It didn’t evolve into some huge thing. It made its case and got the hell out. It just seemed like a good place to start the album, somehow. It’s very upbeat and very optimistic and very positive. It’s a celebration of an aspect of life."

Portland, ME
102.9 WBLM plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine.

