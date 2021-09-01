Doors Announce ‘L.A. Woman’ 50th-Anniversary Deluxe Edition

The folk-rock legend David Crosby was already an established figure when he released his first solo album, 1971’s If I Could Only Remember My Name. At that point, Crosby had been a member of the Byrds and Crosby, Stills, Nash, and sometimes Young. For his solo debut, Crosby drew on his considerable circle of friends. If I Could Only Remember My Name features loose, jammy collaborations with Joni Mitchell, Neil Young, Graham Nash, and Jerry Garcia, as well as the rest of the Grateful Dead and members of the Jefferson Airplane, Santana, and the Quicksilver Messenger Service. The album got abysmal reviews upon release, and it wasn’t exactly a hit, but it has lingered, taking on significance as an early example of psychedelic folk.