Doors Announce ‘L.A. Woman’ 50th-Anniversary Deluxe Edition

By Bryan Rolli
Posted by 
102.9 WBLM
102.9 WBLM
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Doors have announced a 50th-anniversary deluxe reissue of their sixth and final album to feature Jim Morrison, L.A. Woman. The three-CD, one-LP set includes the original L.A. Woman newly remastered by the Doors' longtime engineer and mixer Bruce Botnick, two bonus discs containing more than two hours of unreleased session outtakes and a stereo mix of the album on 180-gram virgin vinyl.

