IRONMAN Maryland is Coming to Dorchester County

Cambridge, MD - Join in on the action of IRONMAN Maryland, one of the world's most grueling endurance events, which happens in Dorchester County in September! The IRONMAN Maryland triathlon challenges participants from all over the world to show their grit by making it through 140.6 miles all in one day: A 2.4-mile swim in the Choptank River, a 112-mile bike ride around Dorchester County, and a 26.2-mile run (the same as a full marathon!) in Cambridge.