Republican congresswoman Liz Cheney is the newest co-chair of the House commission investigating the 6 January siege on the US Capitol, a move that will heighten her presence in the investigation as other members of her own party are calling for her to suffer consequences for even participating.The move was announced on Thursday by Rep Bennie Thompson, the committee’s Democratic chairman, who said: “Representative Cheney has demonstrated again and again her commitment to getting answers about January 6th, ensuring accountability, and doing whatever it takes to protect democracy for the American people.“Her leadership and insights have shaped the early...