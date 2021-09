The Small Business Association is offering low interest loans for homeowners, renters, business owners, and non-profits impacted by Hurricane Ida. Renters can borrow up to $40,000 for their personal property including cars. Homeowners can borrow a combination of personal property, which is up to $40,000, and damage to their home, which is up to $200,000, for up to $240,000 total. Most non-profits can get up to two million dollars for physical damages. Business owners can borrow a combination of economic injury and physical damage up to two million combined.