Patriots Rumors: Ex-Cowboys QB Garrett Gilbert Added To Practice Squad
The New England Patriots reportedly were looking to add depth to its quarterback room and did so Wednesday with the signing of Garrett Gilbert. Gilbert, who was released by the Cowboys on Tuesday, started one game with Dallas during the 2020 campaign. He will join New England’s practice squad, per ESPN’s Field Yates, as Mac Jones remains the lone signal-caller on the active roster. Brian Hoyer was added to the team’s practice squad Wednesday, as well.nesn.com
