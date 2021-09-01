Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Patriots Rumors: Ex-Cowboys QB Garrett Gilbert Added To Practice Squad

By Sean T. McGuire
NESN.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New England Patriots reportedly were looking to add depth to its quarterback room and did so Wednesday with the signing of Garrett Gilbert. Gilbert, who was released by the Cowboys on Tuesday, started one game with Dallas during the 2020 campaign. He will join New England’s practice squad, per ESPN’s Field Yates, as Mac Jones remains the lone signal-caller on the active roster. Brian Hoyer was added to the team’s practice squad Wednesday, as well.

nesn.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dak Prescott
Person
Mac Jones
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#American Football#The New England Patriots#Espn#The Carolina Panthers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Dallas Cowboys: Make Cam Newton the QB2 in 2021

In 2020, we all witnessed the horror show of the Dallas Cowboys not having a competent backup quarterback-let alone not having franchise quarterback Dak Prescott playing under center. The Cowboys backup quarterbacks’ horror show was so bad that it nearly rivaled the Cowboys’ putrid 31st ranked defense. Hey, they were...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Cowboys Fans React To Troy Aikman’s Honest Admission

Troy Aikman spent his entire career playing for the Dallas Cowboys, but the Hall of Fame quarterback doesn’t hold back when discussing his old team. Earlier this weekend, Aikman expressed some doubt regarding Dak Prescott’s injury status. “The Cowboys are downplaying it, but I think when your franchise quarterback is...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Have Claimed A New Quarterback

The Dallas Cowboys cut a pair of quarterbacks on Tuesday in Ben DiNucci and Garrett Gilbert. As a result, Cooper Rush was the only backup quarterback listed on the depth chart behind Dak Prescott. It didn’t take very long for the Cowboys to add another signal-caller to their roster, though....
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Here is What Cam Newton Said After Being Released By Patriots

Cam Newton shared a statement on social media after being released by the New England Patriots on Tuesday morning. "I really appreciate all the love and support during this time but I must say...please don't feel sorry for me!! #imGOOD," Newton shared on his Instagram story, which was captured and tweeted by NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
NFLPosted by
NESN

NFL Exec: Cam Newton Sent Clear Message To Bill Belichick, Patriots

Cam Newton seemingly made it easy for the New England Patriots to release him. Not only did rookie Mac Jones perform well enough during the preseason to win the Patriots’ starting quarterback job and make Newton expendable. Newton basically opened the door for Jones to secure the gig by missing practice time last week due to a misunderstanding of the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols.
NFLNBC Sports

Mike McCarthy on Cam Newton: We’re “very excited” about our QB group

The Cowboys claimed Will Grier off of waivers on Wednesday to give them another quarterback to go with Dak Prescott and Cooper Rush, but another former Panthers signal caller was the subject of a question for Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy on Thursday. Many have suggested the Cowboys could use...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Patriots Reportedly Signing Former Cowboys Quarterback

As of now, Mac Jones is the only healthy quarterback on the New England Patriots’ 53-man roster. Since they’re lacking depth at the position, the front office is on the hunt for reinforcements. Earlier today, NFL insider Albert Breer reported that New England wants to re-sign Brian Hoyer before its...
NFLYardbarker

Cowboys Sign Veteran QB: New Dak Prescott Backup?

There's a new quarterback in town. Is there a new backup for Dak Prescott?. According to our sources, the Dallas Cowboys have claimed former Carolina Panthers quarterback Will Grier off waivers. The move comes after the team parted ways with Ben DiNucci and Garrett Gilbert as part of Tuesday's roster...
NFLPosted by
Outsider.com

O.J. Simpson Rips Cam Newton Following Patriots Release: VIDEO

O.J. Simpson slapped at Cam Newton’s vaccination status, saying the now former New England Patriots quarterback can’t be a leader if he can’t protect his team from COVID-19. Simpson still likes to give his opinion on NFL matters. After all, he set league rushing records when he was a tailback...
NFLYardbarker

Should Cowboys Trade For Cam Newton's Patriots QB Backup?

The Dallas Cowboys are plowing toward Sunday's NFL preseason finale with a large question mark at the position of what we like to call "the 12th starter on offense.''. That would be quarterback, where Dak Prescott is close enough to 100 percent to not be a worry ... but where Cooper Rush vs. Garrett Gilbert (and no, not "vs.'' Ben DiNucci) should be concerning.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Patriots rumors: A Stephon Gilmore trade proposal to the Dallas Cowboys

Does the New England Patriots trade for rookie cornerback Shaun Wade mean anything when it comes to the status of 2019 Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore?. That was the instant reaction, but a fifth-round pick, not matter how high his ceiling is or how promising his talent, cannot and will not replace what Gilmore gives to Bill Belichick’s defense. Unless, of course, the Patriots coach feels J.C. Jackson is ready to be the next man up, which is quite possible.
NFLPosted by
Dallas Sports Focus

Cowboys roster move: Dallas claims former Carolina Panthers quarterback Will Grier

The Dallas Cowboys set their 53-man roster on Tuesday afternoon, but it was something that was always going to be under construction. With players being waived all across the NFL, some were obviously going to be claimed by different teams. Dallas did not lose any players that they waived, although Ron’Dell Carter is still going to leave and head to the Arizona Cardinals practice squad, but they did get in on the claiming action.
NFLCBS Sports

Cowboys 2021 roster cuts: Garrett Gilbert, Ben DiNucci released as Cooper Rush initially lands QB2 job

It's a brutal day in the NFL for many, as teams around the league hack down their rosters from 80 players to the mandatory count of 53 by 4 p.m. ET. For the Dallas Cowboys, that definitely means aiming the hatchet at their quarterback room -- having spent all of July and August trying to figure out who'll back up two-time Pro Bowl quarterback Dak Prescott. It was Garrett Gilbert entering training camp and the preseason as the front-runner, but things changed toward the end of August, when Cooper Rush asserted himself against the Arizona Cardinals.
NFLthespun.com

Photos: Meet The Wife Of Cowboys Legend Troy Aikman

Troy Aikman is getting ready to begin yet another season covering the NFL for FOX. The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback turned sports broadcaster has been working for FOX for nearly two decades. Aikman and play-by-play man Joe Buck for the lead broadcasting team for FOX on NFL Sundays. It hasn’t...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Cowboys Fans React To Sunday’s Crushing Roster News

It hasn’t been a good Sunday morning for Dallas Cowboys fans. The Cowboys announced on Sunday morning that All-Pro offensive lineman Zack Martin has been ruled out for Thursday night’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Jerry Jones’ team announced the tough news on Sunday morning:. The big news regarding...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Sends Message Before Game vs. Bucs

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys will kickoff the 2021 NFL season in a big way with a primetime matchup against the reigning world champions this coming Thursday. Going into a full-capacity Raymond James Stadium, the 28-year-old quarterback is set to make his triumphant return after last year’s devastating ankle injury.

Comments / 0

Community Policy