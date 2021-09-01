Patriots Rumors: Ex-Cowboys QB Garrett Gilbert Added To Practice Squad

Does the New England Patriots trade for rookie cornerback Shaun Wade mean anything when it comes to the status of 2019 Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore?. That was the instant reaction, but a fifth-round pick, not matter how high his ceiling is or how promising his talent, cannot and will not replace what Gilmore gives to Bill Belichick’s defense. Unless, of course, the Patriots coach feels J.C. Jackson is ready to be the next man up, which is quite possible.