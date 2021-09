Reid's Orchard in Owensboro got a new potbelly pig over this year and she's made herself right at home. Including having no problem eating all the snacks she can get. Angel here and last Friday I had a remote broadcast out at Reid's and one of my favorite things to do while I'm there is feed the farms animals down in Reidland Play Area. Conveniently most days when I'm there it is while the kids are in school so I have the animals all to myself. Val and Katie always let me have different veggies or fruits from the farm to take down and feed them. On Friday they had leftover watermelon halves and told me I could take those and some apples to my furry farm friends.