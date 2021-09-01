Cancel
Predicting how well a vaccine will work for you

In an advance that sheds light on why certain vaccines may influence people differently, a new computational approach developed at the University of Michigan may predict how individual patients are likely to respond. In the future, it could lead to new design principles for vaccines that take an individual’s personalized...

Best Life

If You Got This Vaccine, Your Risk of COVID After Vaccination May Be Higher

From celebrities like Reba McEntire to those vacationing in a Massachusetts beach town, breakthrough COVID infections have hit people across the U.S. over the past few months. And despite data showing that getting a post-vaccination case of COVID is still uncommon, it has become a significant concern amid the country's continued fight against the virus. Studies have shown that anything from age to prior health conditions to emerging variants could cause you to have a weakened immune response to the vaccine, which would heighten your chances of a breakthrough infection. But your risk of getting COVID after vaccination may also be higher depending on which vaccine you got.
ScienceMedicalXpress

OCTAVE study reveals vaccine responses in patients with impaired immune systems

The OCTAVE study—a multi-center, UK-wide trial, led by the University of Glasgow and co-ordinated by the University of Birmingham's Cancer Research UK Clinical Trials Unit—is evaluating the immune responses following COVID-19 vaccination in patients with immune-mediated inflammatory diseases such as cancer, inflammatory arthritis, diseases of the kidney or liver, or patients who are having a stem cell transplant.
ScienceNature.com

Corneal graft rejection following COVID-19 vaccine

COVID-19 has affected >100 million with >2 million deaths worldwide. A number of effective mRNA-based [1] and viral vector-based vaccines [2] have been developed and deployed. However, as COVID-19 vaccines have been shown to induce strong immune responses [3], there remains a hypothetical concern whether the vaccine could increase the risk of transplant rejection in non-immunosuppressed patients. In this report, we highlight a case of acute corneal allograft rejection shortly after the administration of COVID-19 vaccine.
ScienceFuturity

SARS survival and Pfizer vax combine for useful antibodies

People who survived SARS in 2003 and who got the Pfizer-BioNTech mRNA vaccine produce antibodies that can neutralize all known SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern, plus other animal coronaviruses that have the potential to infect humans, research finds. This study, which appears in The New England Journal of Medicine, is the...
Pharmaceuticalspharmacytimes.com

mRNA Vaccines: A Look at What's to Come

Whereas traditional vaccines have used live or inactivated pathogens to elicit an immune response, mRNA is responsible for cellular processes, building structures, and more. The unprecedented impact of the COVID-19 global pandemic has necessitated a rapid evolution of scientific and medical knowledge to thwart the spread of the disease. At the time of writing (July 26, 2021), more than 196 million confirmed cases have been identified globally, including over 4 million deaths; in the United States, this includes more than 34 million confirmed cases and over 611,000 deaths.1 Parts of the world are seeing an ebbing in new infections and deaths and an easing of certain restrictions, largely due to advances in immunology and the advent and availability of vaccines against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.
Sciencesingularityhub.com

Moderna’s mRNA Vaccine for HIV Is Starting Human Trials

Before 2020, many of us had never heard of mRNA. With the development of Covid-19 vaccines dependent on this molecule, though, mention of it was all over the news. In early August, the US reached the milestone of 70 percent of adults having received at least one dose of the vaccine. Covid was the first disease mRNA therapeutics tackled, and given the success of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines at preventing severe cases of the virus, it won’t be the last.
Scienceoklahoman.com

Viewpoint: How human genetics could help in the fight against COVID-19

Why does a seemingly healthy 30-year-old infected with COVID-19 become critically ill and die, while a 95-year-old with the virus experience only mild symptoms? And why does one person at a gathering become infected with the virus while another person with the same exposure remains unaffected?. Those questions have persisted...
Scienceopenculture.com

How the COVID-19 Vaccines Could Be Created So Quickly: Two Animated Videos Explain the How mRNA Vaccines Were Developed, and How They Work

The world now has COVID-19 vaccines, of which more and more people are receiving their doses every day. A year and a half ago the world did not have COVID-19 vaccines, though it was fast becoming clear how soon it would need them. The subsequent development of the ones now being deployed around the world took not just less than a year and a half but less than a year, an impressive speed even to many of us who never dug deep into medical science. The achievement owes in part to the use of mRNA, a term most of us may recall only dimly from biology classes; through the pandemic, messenger ribonucleic acid, to use its full name, has proven if not the savior of humanity, then at least the very molecule we needed.
ScienceMedicalXpress

COVID-19 vaccine elicits antibodies in 90% taking immunosuppressants

COVID-19 vaccination elicited antibody responses in nearly nine out of 10 people with weakened immune systems, although their responses were only about one-third as strong as those mounted by healthy people, according to a study by researchers at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis. The study, published Aug....
PharmaceuticalsMedicalXpress

COVID-19: An innovative candidate vaccine shows efficacy in preclinical models

As the the COVID-19 vaccination campaign continues worldwide, research is ongoing to improve the vaccines available and develop new, effective, and innovative candidates to fight the pandemic and its variants and protect as many people as possible. Researchers from Inserm and Université Paris-Est Créteil at the Vaccine Research Institute (VRI), along with their counterparts from CEA and Université Paris-Saclay, have developed a vaccine targeting key immune system cells called dendritic cells. It has been shown to be effective in preclinical models, inducing a protective immune response against the virus. To begin with, the researchers believe that this vaccine could be useful for convalescent or already vaccinated people whose immune response has started to decline, in order to "boost" their immunity. Clinical trials in humans are expected to begin in 2022. The findings of this research will be published on 1 September 2021 Nature Communications.
Cancergentside.co.uk

COVID vaccine: 8 health conditions that reduces vaccine efficacy

Scientists from the University of Glasgow and the University of Birmingham have been examining the efficiency of COVID-19 vaccines in patients that are clinically vulnerable as a part of their ongoing Octave study. Octave study. They analysed blood samples from 600 patients to find out which health conditions had the...
CancerThe Jewish Press

Israeli Researchers Show that ‘Silent Mutations’ Can Predict Development of Cancer

Israeli researchers from the Department of Biomedical Engineering and the Zimin Institute for Engineering Solutions Advancing Better Lives at Tel Aviv University have been able to predict both the type of cancer and patients’ survival probability based on silent mutations in cancer genomes, a proof of concept that may well save lives in the future.
Oswego, NYiheartoswego.com

Wellness At Work: Journaling for Mental Health

Journaling is simply writing down your thoughts and feelings to understand them more clearly. And if you struggle with stress, depression, or anxiety, keeping a journal can be a great idea. It can help you gain control of your emotions and improve your mental health. The Benefits of Journaling. One...
ScienceNewswise

Science teachers learn how mRNA vaccines work

Newswise — Three South Dakota science teachers learned techniques to study how cells work through a four-day biology workshop at South Dakota State University. Those lessons, including how mRNA vaccines work, aim to help the teachers get their students excited about cutting-edge science. “I am going to incorporate this into...

