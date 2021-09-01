Stetson Nears 70% Vaccination and Isolation Questions Answered

As the University nears 70% vaccination of the Stetson community, Stetson’s Safer Campus Task Force, in consultation with the Department of Health and AdventHealth partners, recognizes the impact of the Delta variant on our mitigation efforts. The highly contagious nature of the variant and its broad impact on younger populations and local hospitalizations does not allow the University to move to reduced mitigation tiers at this time. The College of Law has achieved a 74% overall vaccination rate (83% of employees and 72% of students) and the DeLand campus has reached a 66% overall vaccination rate (81% of employees and 62% of students), as of Wednesday, Sept. 1! These are significant milestones in the University’s steps to achieve a healthy campus, and they demonstrate your commitment to the safety and well-being of our community. We applaud the community for its work toward this initial goal and expect continued progress toward an even higher rate of vaccination on all campuses.