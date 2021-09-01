Katie Taylor hopes Jessica Han title defence will land her Amanda Serrano fight
Ireland's Katie Taylor hopes retaining her world lightweight titles on Saturday against Jennifer Han will land her a fight with Amanda Serrano. Taylor, who faces American Han on Saturday, has called a potential pay-per-view event with Serrano the biggest fight available to make in women's professional boxing today. Undisputed world lightweight champion Taylor is No. 1 in ESPN's women's pound-for-pound rankings, while seven-weight world champion Serrano is No. 3.
