Katie Taylor hopes Jessica Han title defence will land her Amanda Serrano fight

By Nick Parkinson
ESPN
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIreland's Katie Taylor hopes retaining her world lightweight titles on Saturday against Jennifer Han will land her a fight with Amanda Serrano. Taylor, who faces American Han on Saturday, has called a potential pay-per-view event with Serrano the biggest fight available to make in women's professional boxing today. Undisputed world lightweight champion Taylor is No. 1 in ESPN's women's pound-for-pound rankings, while seven-weight world champion Serrano is No. 3.

