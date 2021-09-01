Katie Taylor hopes Jessica Han title defence will land her Amanda Serrano fight

Katie Taylor’s home sits atop a hill in Vernon, Connecticut, a metaphor for where she generally ranks amongst women’s fighters, pound-for-pound. There isn’t much to distract Taylor from boxing in Vernon. It’s a town of less than 30,000 people, close to the same number as her hometown of Bray, Ireland. Vernon was once a textile hub, a significant producer of wool, but now boasts colonial artifacts and relative peace and quiet. It’s the way Taylor likes it. During the beginning of the pandemic, Taylor said on Instagram Live “you realize you’ve already been in isolation so much when you have to go into quarantine and nothing about your personal life changes."