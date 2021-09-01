Spice Girls Release Unheard Songs on 25th-Anniversary Edition of ‘Spice’

I’ve just got Slowshine‘s debut album, Living Light on for the first time as I write this, but even the opening track is hitting the spot. Somewhere between psychedelic float-away and more grounded songwriting, intermittent bursts of heft, the Berlin-based trio seem to be finding a niche that suits them well. One might recognize Sabine and Jan Oberg from their work in Earth Ship and Grin — they’re joined in Slowshine by Earth Ship drummer André Klein — but the vibe here is its own thing and yeah, I dig it. Eight songs/43 minutes. I’m gonna go ahead and take this ride in full right now and see where it goes. Will hopefully keep you posted with more before the release is out.