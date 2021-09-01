Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Spice Girls Release Unheard Songs on 25th-Anniversary Edition of ‘Spice’

kfrxfm.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Spice Girls are celebrating the 25th anniversary of their 1996 debut album. The extended album, Spice 25, will include unreleased songs and new mixes of songs. The album will include two never heard before tracks, One of These Girls and Shall We Say Goodbye Then? plus 10 original tracks.

www.kfrxfm.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Spice
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Spice Girls
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Related
MusicETOnline.com

Spice Girls Team Up to Reissue Deluxe Edition of Their Album 'Spice' 25 Years Later

Say you'll be there! The Spice Girls are bringing some much-needed girl power to 2021 with the reissue of a special deluxe edition of their hit 1996 album, Spice. Victoria Beckham, Geri Halliwell, Mel Brown, Emma Bunton, and Mel C all teamed up to mark the 25th anniversary of the album with a limited edition two-CD deluxe version.
Musicallkpop.com

Upcoming girl group ICHILLIN does a vocal cover of Spice girls' 'WANNABE'

ICHILLIN, an upcoming girl group under KM Entertainment, has now released a vocal cover of Spice girls' song, 'WANNABE.'. The girls' smooth, clear vocals sound great with this fun pop track! In the video, they are dressed in cute, casual clothing in a cozy setting. They are having fun singing the song! The additional camera movements give the video another small flare of excitement!
Musicmixmag.net

Outkast's 'ATLiens' gets special edition to celebrate 25th anniversary

Outkast’s classic ‘ATLiens’ is being reissued to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the project’s release. Widely recognised as one of the best hip-hop albums ever, ‘ATLiens’ was released on August 27, 1996, selling almost 350,000 copies within two weeks of release. Read this next: The house that Outkast recorded in...
Music987thebull.com

Spice Girls Re-Releasing Their Debut Album To Mark 25 Years

It’s been 25 years since the Spice Girls burst on the scene with their debut album! To celebrate, they are releasing a deluxe edition featuring bonus tracks, b-sides and previously unheard recordings. ‘Spice25’ will be released October 29 as a 2CD set inside an A5 hardback book. There’s also set...
MusicPosted by
Mega 99.3

Abba Release Two New Songs From Upcoming ‘Voyage’ Album and Show

Abba have returned after decades of inactivity with a new album and a futuristic virtual London concert residency, both named Voyage. The Swedish pop stars unveiled two new songs and confirmed the Nov. 5 release of Voyage, their first studio album since 1981's The Visitors. You can hear "I Still Have Faith in You" and "Don't Shut Me Down" below.
Musiccanadianbeats.ca

ViVA Trio releases first-ever folk-inspired song, “Solstice Jig”

Award-winning Canadian group ViVA Trio have released their stunning first foray into folk music with a new single, “Solstice Jig”. As the latest preview of their forthcoming concept album, “Solstice Jig” offers a light-hearted, upbeat tune featuring star violinist Vasil Popadiuk alongside Trio members Anna Bateman, Erin Fisher, and Katya Tchoubar. Inspired by Irish jigs, Enya, as well as a series of Canadian and Celtic folk artists, the song lilts with pagan, celtic magic and nature-inspired lyrics.
Musicdjmag.com

DJ Shadow announces 'Endtroducing' 25th anniversary edition

DJ Shadow has announced a 25th anniversary edition of his landmark debut album, 'Endtroducing', which will arrive on Island Records this month. The 1996 record was largely constructed using samples taken from old vinyl releases. Now the celebratory version promises to make those noises better than ever, with audio fully remastered and cut at half speed. According to the label this “results in significantly more detailed, high quality sound."
Musicwesb.com

STEELHEART To Celebrate 30th Anniversary Of Self-Titled Album During Livestream

Originally released in May 1990, STEELHEART‘s self-titled debut album hit the Billboard Top 40 behind the single, “I’ll Never Let You Go”. After many delays due to the pandemic, the hard rock veterans will return to the stage on August 20 in Dallas, Texas at the Glass Cactus to properly celebrate the album, simulcasting the performance via the Dreamstage HD livestream platform. Watch the trailer below. Tickets are available here.
MusicDaily Aztec

Seven songs to spice up your back-to-school playlist

As we jump back into school in-person, we know you need some new jams to get yourself through the semester. Whether you’re dreading going back to school or ready to dive into the books, this is the perfect playlist for your back-to-school mood. Here are seven songs to get you ready for the new school year:
MusicNME

R.E.M. announce 25th anniversary edition of ‘New Adventures In Hi-Fi’

R.E.M. have announced details of a 25th anniversary reissue of their acclaimed 1996 album, ‘New Adventures In Hi-Fi’. The reissue, set to be released on October 29, comes as part of the band’s 40th anniversary celebrations, and is being previewed by an alternate version of the song ‘Leave’, originally recorded for the soundtrack of A Life Less Ordinary.
Rock Musictheobelisk.net

Slowshine to Release Debut Album Living Light Oct. 8

I’ve just got Slowshine‘s debut album, Living Light on for the first time as I write this, but even the opening track is hitting the spot. Somewhere between psychedelic float-away and more grounded songwriting, intermittent bursts of heft, the Berlin-based trio seem to be finding a niche that suits them well. One might recognize Sabine and Jan Oberg from their work in Earth Ship and Grin — they’re joined in Slowshine by Earth Ship drummer André Klein — but the vibe here is its own thing and yeah, I dig it. Eight songs/43 minutes. I’m gonna go ahead and take this ride in full right now and see where it goes. Will hopefully keep you posted with more before the release is out.
MusicUSA Today

ABBA is back! 'Dancing Queen' band announces first new music in 4 decades, virtual concert.

LONDON — ABBA is releasing its first new music in four decades, along with a concert performance that will see the “Dancing Queen” quartet going entirely digital. The forthcoming album “Voyage,” to be released Nov. 5, is a follow-up to 1981′s “The Visitors,” which until now had been the swan song of the Swedish supergroup. And a virtual version of the band will begin a series of concerts in London on May 27.
MusicKBOE Radio

PREVIOUSLY UNHEARD RANDY TRAVIS SONG RELEASED

Randy Travis fans just got some new music. The legendary performer just released the previously unheard song, “Ain’t No Use,” from The Vault. The song is featured on the special re-release of Randy’s debut album “Storms of Life (35th Anniversary Deluxe Edition),” which features three previously recorded and unreleased songs. The set drops September 24th.
MusicShropshire Star

Release of new Specials album Protest Songs delayed to October

The Specials have pushed back the release date for their new album of protest songs to October 1 so it can be released on vinyl at the same time as other formats. Terry Hall, Lynval Golding and Horace Panter enjoyed a triumphant 2019 with the release of the critically acclaimed ‘Encore’, their first number 1 album, coming 40 years after they exploded onto the music scene from Coventry and launched the 2 Tone movement blending punk rock, ska and reggae.
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

Duran Duran Celebrate 40 Years on ‘Anniversary’

Duran Duran celebrate their longevity on “Anniversary,” the latest single from their upcoming album Future Past. Paired with a visualizer, the track opens with their signature New Wave sound — a barrage of synths and guitar — before Simon Le Bon enters: “Come celebrate this union/Come holy and unchained.” “‘Anniversary’ is a special song for us,” John Taylor said in a statement. “Obviously we were conscious of our own impending 40th anniversary of making music together, but we wanted the song’s meaning to be inclusive in the broadest possible way. After playing and working together for so long, we very much appreciate what ‘being together’ and ’staying together’ can really mean, it’s not something we would have thought song-worthy 40 years ago but we do today! It was also fun to build a track with hints of previous Duran hits, they’re like Easter eggs, for the fans to find.” “Anniversary” follows the singles “Invisible” and “More Joy,” which featured Japanese rock band CHAI and Blur’s Graham Coxon. Future Past arrives October 22nd via Tape Modern for EMG.
Rock MusicGuitar World Magazine

Zeal & Ardor announce self-titled third album, debut new song Bow, which sounds like a chain-gang death march

Zeal & Ardor have announced their third album will be self-titled and is due for release on February 11, 2022. The band is the brain child of Swiss multi-instrumentalist Manuel Gagneux, who has earned a reputation for crafting a powerful blend of black metal and African-American spirituals, across the project's previous two records – 2016’s Devil Is Fine and 2018’s acclaimed Stranger Fruit.

Comments / 0

Community Policy