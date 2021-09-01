Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

When it rains, we read

thedanielislandnews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe have had a lot of rain, so I have had a lot of time to read!. The non-fiction books this month include “Sidecountry” by The New York Times sportswriter John Branch. This is a collection of his coverage of the back stories in sports. Compelling reading and not just for sports fans. The memoir “The Ugly Cry” by Danielle Henderson would be a pretty standard tale of children abandoned by mother to be raised by grandparents, but the grandmother in her case is a foul-mouthed, take no guff, supremely practical woman making for a fast and funny read. Henderson is a former editor and current TV writer. “Bring Your Baggage and Don’t Pack Light” by Helen Ellis is her latest collection of essays. I enjoyed “Southern Lady Code,” her first book. She effectively uses humor to address serious and timely topics. She is one of the guests for the latest Post & Courier Author Luncheon.

thedanielislandnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Danielle Henderson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimming#The New York Times#Irish#Ivory Shoals#Panera
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
India
Country
China
Related
Books & Literaturekosu.org

Think You Know Where The Stories In 'Skinship' Are Going? Think Again

Once in a while, in the torpid weeks of late summer, a new writer appears whose voice has so much zest and authority, they pre-emptively steal some of the spotlight from the big Fall books. Skinship, a just-published short story collection by Yoon Choi, is in that magical category of debuts. Reading Choi's stories reminds me of how I felt when I first read the works of other singular sensations like Kevin Wilson or Karen Russell, writers who do things with language and storytelling that no one else has quite done before.
Books & Literaturebookriot.com

3 in 5 Americans Hope Their Summer Reads Will Make Them Look Smarter

In a July 2021 survey of 2,000 U.S. Americans, OnePoll (on behalf of Thriftbooks) asked respondents about the summer and fall reading plans, as well as some general bookish preferences. Some of the answers are pretty predictable: 51% said they prefer paperbacks and 46% prefer hardcovers, while just 34% prioritize ebooks and 23% would rather listen to audiobooks. Others a little more surprising.
Books & LiteratureFodorsTravel

9 Back-to-School Books We’re Reading This September

This fall, let's get thoughtful. The temperature is starting to cool. The leaves are turning orange. The fall foliage is delighting road trippers. With summer in the rearview mirror, beach reads are alphabetized on the bookshelf and the back-to-school season is prompting a shift to thoughtful books: autobiographies, contemporary issues, mental health.
Books & LiteratureLongview News-Journal

Pool: A style book that’s fun to read?

Somebody posted a meme the other day that said, “When this generation gets around to writing a history of our times, it will be poorly spelled and without punctuation.”. My first response was to write, “OMG, yessss!!! And short. With emoticons and GIFs!” But I restrained myself, saving the remark for this column.
WRAL

What Your Neighbors are Reading

Black Boy Joy : 17 Stories Celebrating Black Boyhood by Kwame Mbalia (editor) Celebrate the joys of Black boyhood with a vibrant collection of stories, comics, and poems from seventeen bestselling, critically acclaimed Black authors—including Jason Reynolds, Jerry Craft, and Kwame Mbalia. According to Abbe: "This is an essential book for every reader. We all need more joy in our lives. Endearing, funny, poignant and hopeful. Perfect."
EnvironmentIndependent Record

When it rains, it pours, when you are traveling with me

A downpour so long that it didn’t stop during the entire four-hour drive to the trailhead. Rain so heavy that oncoming headlights blindingly reflected off the highway. A deluge so intense that it sounded as if the drops would soon pierce the car’s metal roof. Rain so drenching that a...
Books & LiteratureApartment Therapy

If You Only Read One Book in September, Make it This One

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Can you smell that? Pumpkin spice season is on the horizon. While the heat may still be a bit unrelenting, that doesn’t mean you can’t start diving into the exciting rooster of 2021 fall book releases. Kicking off the new autumn reading lineup are these September books that you don’t want to miss.
Books & LiteratureLiterary Hub

Lauren Groff and Rebecca Makkai Talk Literary Ethics, the Loneliness of Bodies, and Writerly Friendship

In early 2010, an email arrived in my inbox from a writer I didn’t yet know—but one whose first novel, in what seemed a bizarre coincidence, I had just purchased the weekend before. It’s perhaps less freaky when you consider that the book, Lauren Groff’s Monsters of Templeton, was a bestseller, was recently out in paperback, and was gracing the front tables of most good bookstores. But I’d been out of the loop and picked it up on a whim, drawn in by flap copy about a town and its layered history. For all I knew, I was now hallucinating this email. Lauren was reaching out with a kind word about a short story of mine and a fellowship nomination; and I was putting it together that this was the same author whose work I’d already discovered and admired in the pages of The Best American Short Stories.
Religioninspiringtips.com

8 Dramatic Signs that God is Transitioning You

Are you having a hard time in your life these past few days or months? First, you must remember that God is always in the business of molding you, and He could be preparing you for the next season of your life. Your difficulties now could be a sign that...
Relationship Advicegoodmenproject.com

This One Quote Will Change the Way You Look at Love

Growing with major emotional baggage and self-doubt, I used to consider myself unlovable. The whole notion of me not being good enough and deserving of love wrecked all relationships in my life. My relationship with myself resulted in difficulties in my other relationship. My flawed projection and insecurities were then thrown into my relationships.
Books & LiteratureUSC Gamecock

Column: Five books every college student should read

Here's a list of five "booktok" books every college student should read at least once. Booktok, a side of TikTok coined in August 2020, focuses on books, book recommendations and a cultivated community of readers. It's where I found these specific titles — and most of my 60 other reads this year.
EntertainmentSoompi

8 K-Pop Songs To Listen To When It Rains

Rainy days hold a certain magic to them, whether it’s to make you feel nostalgic over days long past or simply to give a douse of relief, there’s no doubt that rain and rainy days usher in a new mood. Such days inevitably call for a new playlist to be set on replay, and we have just the perfect songs for you to jam to!
Monroe City, MOlakegazette.net

Time flies when we are having fun

Two decades of time flown by creates unmeasurable friendships and peace. Ruth Maupin has been welcoming visitors to town for more than 21 years at the Captain Ben Smith Airfield aka The Monroe City Airport. She is the welcoming face of the community, representing Monroe City, as she greets pilots flying in and out of the airfield. Ruth explained, “I had no history of airplanes or knowing about airport duties. Terry Cooper was managing and I only started to help her out. I enjoyed it and here I am,” as she explained she reports in every day through the week from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. When asked if she likes to fly, she smiled answering, “Yes, I do like to fly, but I haven’t flown much. Del (Buckman) took me up in the air and we did a few of those barrel rolls.”
Relationship AdviceMinneapolis Star Tribune

People tend not to be deceptive online. Do you believe it?

How much dishonesty do you expect when interacting with people online?. Probably a lot. The anonymity that the web can provide is notorious for facilitating deception in chat rooms and other virtual venues. Even when people present their real identities online, as they often do on social media or online dating websites, we doubt the veracity of much of what they say. When the psychologist Michelle Drouin asked people to estimate the percentage of people who were always honest on social media, the average answer was 2%. For online dating, it dropped to zero.
Recipesthelocalpalate.com

New Cookbooks: What We’re Reading

South Carolina history, stone-milled grains, and Gullah Geechee recipes in heavy rotation among the new cookbooks on this month’s bookshelf. Part food history, part cookbook, and part compendium of somewhat-bizarre bygone recipes, Taste the State from food historian authors, Culinary Institute of Charleston instructor Kevin Mitchell and University of South Carolina professor David S. Shields, is a deep dive into South Carolina’s foodways.
Coronavirus247tempo.com

Words People Get Wrong All the Time

During the coronavirus shutdown many people stuck at home have taken to reading and studying new subjects to pass the time. This has given them an opportunity to improve their vocabularies and their grammar. There are lots of words people get wrong. With homophones — words that have the same...

Comments / 0

Community Policy