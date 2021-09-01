When it rains, we read
We have had a lot of rain, so I have had a lot of time to read!. The non-fiction books this month include “Sidecountry” by The New York Times sportswriter John Branch. This is a collection of his coverage of the back stories in sports. Compelling reading and not just for sports fans. The memoir “The Ugly Cry” by Danielle Henderson would be a pretty standard tale of children abandoned by mother to be raised by grandparents, but the grandmother in her case is a foul-mouthed, take no guff, supremely practical woman making for a fast and funny read. Henderson is a former editor and current TV writer. “Bring Your Baggage and Don’t Pack Light” by Helen Ellis is her latest collection of essays. I enjoyed “Southern Lady Code,” her first book. She effectively uses humor to address serious and timely topics. She is one of the guests for the latest Post & Courier Author Luncheon.thedanielislandnews.com
Comments / 0