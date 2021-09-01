Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Tech Platform JuicyFields Plans to Produce 75 Tons of Harvest in 2021

cryptonews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDisclaimer: The text below is a press release that was not written by Cryptonews.com. Being a fast-paced company in the medicinal cannabis industry and the founder of a crowdgrowing (e-growing) business model, JuicyFields has broken many boundaries. JuicyFields has created a highly effective blockchain ecosystem in the industry without limiting itself to certain countries or territories while staying on the legal side. In fact, blockchain industries are showing huge growth in the last few years.

cryptonews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Latin America#Cryptonews Com#The United Nations#Fiat Currencies#Btc#Tether#Eu#Terra Cann#Colombian#African#The Greenside#Portuguese#Cannabis International
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
Country
Spain
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
South Africa
Country
Portugal
Country
Switzerland
Country
Germany
Country
Netherlands
Related
Ames, IAwho13.com

Ames tech company grows into produce innovator

AMES, Iowa — Approximately 85% of Iowa is made up of farmland, but a different type of farm is growing in Ames. It’s called Nebullam and if you live in the Ames or Des Moines metro you can get select produce delivered to you for free on the same day it’s harvested.
BusinessTechCrunch

Peak raises $75M for a platform that helps non-tech companies build AI applications

The Series C is bringing a very big name investor on board. It is being led by SoftBank Vision Fund 2, with previous backers Oxx, MMC Ventures, Praetura Ventures and Arete also participating. That group participated in Peak’s Series B of $21 million, which only closed in February of this year. The company has now raised $119 million; it is not disclosing its valuation.
Pharmaceuticalstechacute.com

Cannabis Tech: A Growing Industry Invested in Medicine and Recreation

Who would have bet on cannabis tech being a thing only a few years back? Previously valued at $20.5 Billion, the global cannabis market is predicted to reach $90.4 Billion by 2026. This number includes the medicinal and recreational applications of the cannabis plant. The recent forecast by Markets and Markets also predicts the European region to attain the highest CAGR growth by 2026. According to the NHS, the cannabinoids, THC, CGB, and CBD, in cannabis help relieve muscles spasms in multiples sclerosis (MS) and sickness in chemotherapy. Its effects on conditions like anorexia, AIDS, epilepsy, and others are still under clinical trials.
Marketsatlantanews.net

SaaS Online Video Platforms Market Is Booming Worldwide with MediaPlatform, Wistia, Viocorp, Samba Tech, Vzaar

2020-2025 Global SaaS Online Video Platforms Market Report - Production and Consumption Professional Analysis (Impact of COVID-19) is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Global SaaS Online Video Platforms Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are ThePlatform (Comcast Technology Solutions), Viocorp, Samba Tech, Vzaar, Anvato (Google), Kaltura, MediaPlatform, Wistia, Ensemble Video, Xstream, Piksel, Ooyala (Telstra), IBM Cloud Video, Arkena & Brightcove.
Economyrismedia.com

Lone Wolf Acquires Propertybase to Create End-to-End Tech Platform

Lone Wolf Technologies has acquired Propertybase, the latest move in an effort to provide an end-to-end technology platform with websites, lead generation tools and an enterprise-class CRM. “Lone Wolf and Propertybase have been on parallel tracks for years. We thought it was time our paths crossed,” said Jimmy Kelly, CEO...
phocuswire.com

Hotel tech bosses urge better multi-platform integration

Operators of property management systems are looking for their vendors to focus on providing connections to other suppliers of services, a study has found. The independent report (not put in the field by an existing tech brand or hotelier) from hospitality consultant Josiah Mankenzie found that over 80% of chief information officers, chief technology officers and chief operating officers of hotel brands wanted their PMS provider to concentrate on integrations.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Benzinga

Washington Wants America to Catch Up to China's Manufacturing — a Mining Boom in North America Might be Needed

The continued competition and economic back and forth between the United States and China has spurred American policy to move toward a renewal of old capabilities in heavy industry and manufacturing. America used to be the king of the majority of sectors, including mining, refining and processing raw materials required for advanced manufacturing activities.
ComputersPosted by
Hackernoon

3 Reasons Why Free TON is the 1st Truly Decentralized Blockchain Platform

Free TON is about making ***the largest smart contract platform***. The user stakes tokens into ***DePool*** (decentralized Pool) Nobody controls it, and the user can take it back at any time he wants. Free TON works on the End-to-End decentralization principle – everything is happening from the user interface using DeBots. FreeTON network is not only “sharded” but it is also “multi-threaded”, which means very fast.
AgricultureRebel Yell

Traditional Sea-based Farmed Salmon Market to See Massive Growth by 2026 | Lerøy Seafood, Suempol, Norvelita

The Latest released survey report on Global Traditional Sea-based Farmed Salmon Market aims to deliver an in-depth outline regarding the trends and market development scenario to outpace market with relevant strategies. To drive profitable and sustainable growth, Traditional Sea-based Farmed Salmon manufacturers need to develop strategies to appeal to consumers and leverage technology to enhance end users experience. A wide list of manufacturers are considered in the survey with company profiling of Mowi, Labeyrie, Lerøy Seafood, Suempol, Norvelita, Young?s Seafood, Salmar, Meralliance, Gottfried Friedrichs, Cooke Aquaculture, Delpeyrat, Norway Royal Salmon ASA, Martiko, Ubago Group, Grieg Seafood, Multiexport Foods & Acme Smoked Fish Corp.
Energy Industrycryptonews.com

SWU, the Platform That Wants to Reinvent the Energy Market

Disclaimer: The text below is an advertorial article that was not written by Cryptonews.com journalists. The strong growth in energy consumption is forcing governments and players in this sector to rethink existing models, through the integration of renewable energies into production systems. Blockchain technology has the potential of becoming the real catalyst for a complete reorganization of the energy sector, bringing a high degree of transparency to this ecosystem.
Technologytelecoms.com

AWS reportedly planning to increase platform censorship

Dominant public cloud platform AWS is reportedly forming a censorship team that will help it remove more content that violates its policies. The scoop comes courtesy of Reuters, which has chatted to a couple of anonymous people who reckon they know what they’re talking about. Apparently Amazon wants AWS to be more ‘proactive’ in its policing of the platform. Accordingly the team will ‘develop expertise and work with outside researchers to monitor for future threats.’
Internetsiliconangle.com

Facebook makes plans to reduce political content on the platform

Following Facebook Inc.’s promise last February to “turn down the temperature” regarding political content in people’s News Feeds, the company has now taken that to another level. It was reported by Axios today that Facebook has received positive feedback after reducing political content in the News Feeds of users in...
Stockscannin.com

Two Rivers Water and Farming Company: Is this Cannabis Stock a Buy?

Two Rivers Water and Farming Company: Is this cannabis stock a buy? Two Rivers Water & Farming Company (OTCQB: TURV) acquires, manages and develops the infrastructure of various agricultural industries, including land and water rights. The company creates a positive social impact on communities through centering on sustainable economic development...
MarketsCoinDesk

RLY Holders Approve Social Token Platform’s Decentralization Plan

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
The Hornet's Nest

Duke Energy Plans to Devise Methane Monitoring Platform

CHARLOTTE, NC - On August 23, Duke Energy announced its plan to devise a methane-emissions monitoring platform with support from Microsoft and Accenture. Using satellites, fixed-wing aircraft, and ground-level sensing technology, the platform will collect real-time leakage data from natural gas distribution systems. The platform is expected to complete by October this year.

Comments / 0

Community Policy