Cancer diagnoses fell drastically in pandemic's first year, study finds
Diagnoses for eight common types of cancer fell significantly during the first year of the pandemic, according to a study published Aug. 31 in JAMA Network Open. Researchers from Quest Diagnostics used deidentified laboratory data from 799,496 patients to analyze new diagnoses for eight common types of cancer: breast, colorectal, lung, pancreatic, cervical, gastric, esophageal and prostate. Samples were collected between January 2019 and March 2021.www.beckershospitalreview.com
