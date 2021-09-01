Cancel
Cancer diagnoses fell drastically in pandemic's first year, study finds

By Mackenzie Bean
beckershospitalreview.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDiagnoses for eight common types of cancer fell significantly during the first year of the pandemic, according to a study published Aug. 31 in JAMA Network Open. Researchers from Quest Diagnostics used deidentified laboratory data from 799,496 patients to analyze new diagnoses for eight common types of cancer: breast, colorectal, lung, pancreatic, cervical, gastric, esophageal and prostate. Samples were collected between January 2019 and March 2021.

