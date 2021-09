Paul Junior Lilley, Jr., 60, of Alma passed away at 9:08 p.m. Sunday, August 29, 2021, at the Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, Illinois. Whatever you do, work at it with all your heart, as working for the Lord, not for human masters, since you know that you will receive an inheritance from the Lord as a reward. It is the Lord Christ you are serving. – Colossians 3:23-24.