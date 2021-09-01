Cancel
Texas State

President Joe Biden slams new Texas abortion ban

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — Texas' divisive new abortion ban has angered reproductive rights activists across the country, and President Joe Biden isn't a fan of it either. Senate Bill 8 (SB 8), also referred to as the "Texas Heartbeat Act," prohibits abortions once a fetal heartbeat can be detected, which is usually around six weeks and before most women know they're pregnant.

