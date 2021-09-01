Oak Harbor falls to Genoa in Celestial Bowl, 28-0

OAK HARBOR — Genoa set the tone from the beginning, scoring just 1:25 into the game and rolling to a 28-0 victory over Oak Harbor in the Celestial Bowl. “They got us back on our heels when they came out and scored right away,” said Oak Harbor coach Mike May. “On both of their first-half touchdowns, we had some critical missed assignments. Their quarterback did a nice job of running their offense and made some big plays for them in critical situations.”