Back To Campus

Dear members of the Shippensburg University family,. It is great to have everyone return to campus for the start of the 2021-2022 academic year. A special shout out to our new students. Whether this is your first year in college or you come to us from another institution as an undergraduate or graduate student, you have made a great choice in coming to Ship. For our returning students, welcome back to the campus that you know and love…and that loves you back!