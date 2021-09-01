Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

Back To Campus

newmexico.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith a host of art, theater, history, and cultural experiences, public universities can be a hidden gem on your next trip. A celebration of New Mexico’s Latin American heritage, customs and traditions, ¡Fiesta Latina! is a three-day family event, where participants explore Latin culture, rhythms, flavors and crafts at Western New Mexico University. Here, a ballet folklorico dancer performs to music by Mariachi Plata de WNMU. Photograph courtesy of Western New Mexico University.

www.newmexico.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cultural Tourism#Art Installations#Americans For The Arts#Latin American#Mariachi Plata De Wnmu#New Mexico Arts#Native American#Hispanic#U S Marine#Collection Of Edwina#Wnmu Cultural Affairs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Arts
Related
Shippensburg, PAtheslateonline.com

Patterson welcomes students back to campus

Dear members of the Shippensburg University family,. It is great to have everyone return to campus for the start of the 2021-2022 academic year. A special shout out to our new students. Whether this is your first year in college or you come to us from another institution as an undergraduate or graduate student, you have made a great choice in coming to Ship. For our returning students, welcome back to the campus that you know and love…and that loves you back!
Iowa StateMessenger

Thousands of students back on Iowa Central campus

Iowa Central Community College kicked off the first day of the fall semester bright and early Tuesday morning. All around campus as students headed to their first classes, they could stop by several welcome booths and pick up some breakfast, water, and a free water bottle. President Dr. Jesse Ulrich was stationed at one booth greeting students and making sure they knew where they were headed. Students could even grab a photo with Iowa Central’s resident Greek god, Triton, who was roaming the campus before classes.
Collegesnmsuroundup.com

NMSU students react to being back on campus for fall semester

After a year of online learning, New Mexico State University welcomed its students back to campus for in-person classes on August 18. Despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, students can attend classes in-person or can continue with virtual learning in some courses. Seeing professors during office hours, being able to have in-class discussions and being around people are some of the perks.
CollegesPosted by
MONTCO.Today

Neumann Students Excited to Be Back on Campus Today

Neumann students move into residence halls Aug. 26 to 29, with fall classes starting Aug. 30. More than 600 Neumann University students moved into residence halls on August 26-29 in preparation for the August 30 start of fall classes. Family members carried refrigerators, microwaves, televisions, clothing, and other necessities of...
Collegesdailyutahchronicle.com

Alexander: Students Are Ready to Come Back to Campus

There’s no denying how tough the pandemic has been for everyone. It has been a constant uphill struggle against disrupted routines, loss of social contact, negative mental health and so much more. We’ve lost more people than we could bear and confronted numerous social issues while also fighting our individual battles. We’ve faced challenge after challenge, whether in our classrooms or at home, each one of us has struggled to find a way to stay afloat. As students, we’ve faced countless hardships, making the pandemic only that much more difficult.
Utah Stateusustatesman.com

USUSA works to bring Aggie spirit back to campus

Over this past summer, student leaders and administrators of the Utah State University Student Association, or USUSA, have been working harder than ever to bring back the vibrant school spirit that USU is well known for. Lucas Stevens, the president of USUSA, witnessed this passion and dedication of students and...
Collegestcnjsignal.net

Back to life! Students rejoice as campus repopulates

‘It will only be two weeks,’ some students thought. ‘Just until we know more about the virus.’. The College was full of hope in March 2020 that the campus would spring back to life relatively quickly. However, after a year and a half of anticipation, students are finally coming back to campus for in-person classes.
CollegesPosted by
Axios

Colleges crack down on unvaccinated students as campuses reopen

Colleges and universities are welcoming students to campus against the backdrop of a nationwide surge of coronavirus cases largely driven by the Delta variant — posing questions about how best to reopen campuses safely. Driving the news: Some schools are turning to disciplinary actions — through fees or, in one...
Morgan Hill, CAMorgan Hill Times

Students return to campus

Students from pre-Kindergarten to fifth grade at P.A. Walsh STEAM Academy lined up on the playground blacktop Aug. 12 before their first day of school started, almost like a normal day before Covid-19. The presence of masks on all students and teachers—a requirement on all Morgan Hill Unified School District...
Colleges13newsnow.com

4,000+ students expected back on campus at American University

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — In a sign of some normalcy, freshman and sophomore students at American University to campus Sunday, some for the very first time. Though the university has had minimal staff and students on campus since the start of the pandemic, American hired professional movers his year to assist with the move-in process.
Chestertown, MDmyeasternshoremd.com

Washington College returns to “normal” with students back on campus

CHESTERTOWN — Walking around Washington College’s campus on Monday, everything looked normal. Freshmen moved into their dorms. Peer mentors and resident assistants helped show families around campus. There was even a sports team practice on Kibler Field. Aside from this regular normal, were sights of a new normal as well....
Cass Lake, MNBemidji Pioneer

Leech Lake Tribal College welcomes some students back to campus

CASS LAKE -- Leech Lake Tribal College welcomed students back to campus at its first drum welcome event for the new school year on Monday, Aug. 30, the first day of classes. With some students attending in person and others watching via Facebook Live, Dean of Academics Vikki Howard provided a welcome and announcements after an opening song and prayer.
Collegesuconn.edu

Incoming Students Bring Law Campus Back to Life

The UConn School of Law welcomed a professional, driven and extremely motivated class of 154 JD students and 18 LLM students to its first semester fully back on campus in more than 17 months. Classes began August 30 for all students — including second-year students taking their first in-person classes...
Fayette, IACedar Valley Daily Times

Resident assistants from eight states prepared to welcome Peacocks back to Campus

FAYETTE — Upper Iowa University has announced its resident assistants (RAs) for 2021-22. The RA program is a University-sponsored leadership opportunity that aims to enhance the educational experience of student leaders while helping other students adjust to on-campus living and enriching the UIU experience. In addition to providing supervision and...
San Diego, CAsdcitytimes.com

Arts bring new perspectives back to City College campus

Pencils poised, easels adjusted. Model Yoni Baker disrobed and stepped onto the pedestal wearing nothing but a mask. The music of Leonard Cohen and the scratch of charcoal filled the otherwise quiet classroom for the 20-minute sketch session in the Life Drawing class at San Diego City College on Aug. 31.
CollegesBoston University

Photos Capture the Energy of Historic First Day Back on Campus

Photos Capture the Energy of Historic First Day Back on Campus. 2021-2022 classes start as BU returns fully to residential life after 18 months of COVID restrictions. Thursday, September 2, marked more than just the start of another new school year at Boston University. It marked the resumption of a fully residential campus for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic struck the country and emptied the campus way back in March 2020. In-person classroom instruction is back (goodbye to Zoom), and for now at least, masks, weekly COVID tests, and daily attestations are a part of everyday life. But rejoice—student clubs and organizations can meet in person, we can resume workouts at FitRec, and gathering with friends in University dining halls and at BU Athletics events is again possible.

Comments / 0

Community Policy