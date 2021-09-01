Back To Campus
With a host of art, theater, history, and cultural experiences, public universities can be a hidden gem on your next trip. A celebration of New Mexico’s Latin American heritage, customs and traditions, ¡Fiesta Latina! is a three-day family event, where participants explore Latin culture, rhythms, flavors and crafts at Western New Mexico University. Here, a ballet folklorico dancer performs to music by Mariachi Plata de WNMU. Photograph courtesy of Western New Mexico University.www.newmexico.org
