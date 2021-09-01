Cancel
TV Series

‘Seinfeld’ about to provide $500 million of comfort viewing on Netflix

By Matthew Gilbert
Boston Globe
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe battle of the oldies continues, as Netflix has just announced that all 180 episodes of “Seinfeld” will be coming to the streaming service on Oct. 1. Two other popular oldie hits, “Friends” and “The Office,” left Netflix in the recent past, the former to go to HBO Max and the latter to Peacock. But now Netflix can hold its head up again, as it boasts what many consider the best sitcom of all time.

Larry David
Jerry Seinfeld
#Netflix Subscribers#Hbo#Hulu
