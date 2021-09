Cademic-employment policies are designed to accommodate some level of uncertainty, but no colleges were prepared for the disruptions to our working lives caused by the global pandemic — or the many legal issues that have come along with it. Colleges can barely use the most equivalent situation in history to help guide them. The business of higher education was scarcely a business at all during the last major pandemic over 100 years ago; the structures of modern academic employment were in their infancy at that time.