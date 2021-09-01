Cancel
Ohio State

Take A Ride Through Ohio’s Fall Foliage On The Brant’s Apple Orchard Hayride Near Cleveland

By Nikki Rhoades
Only In Ohio
Only In Ohio
 5 days ago

As autumn descends upon the Cleveland Metropolitan area, locals are treated to a vast array of fall foliage. Ohio is home to at least 99 species of trees, and each of these has its own annual array of colors that it sports like a crown. Here in Greater Cleveland, one of the best places to witness this transformation first-hand is at local fruit farms, where wide-open stretches of orchards are often framed by a blue sky and surrounded by serene and vibrantly painted forests. Today, we’re going to take a virtual visit to one incredible apple orchard near Cleveland… well, near enough for a quick day trip! Gas up the car, because we’re going to drive about an hour along Lake Erie’s coast to find maple bacon donuts, hayrides, and more.

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MKKLk_0bkRfpeD00
Each year as the dog days of summer wind to a close, Brant's Apple Orchard begins to gear up for an autumn full of fun.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2diase_0bkRfpeD00
This family-owned orchard is a true treat, and its market and seasonal attractions have captured the hearts of Northeast Ohioans year after year.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0usunA_0bkRfpeD00
Here, you'll find some 25 different varieties of apples, plus a bunch of other goodies that you won't be able to resist.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W4gHS_0bkRfpeD00
Visitors often start out the experience with a fresh donut to fill them up with the warm and fuzzies.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WacMm_0bkRfpeD00
Up next? A good cider slushie, or maybe a selection from their daily soup menu .
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Cb85e_0bkRfpeD00
Whether you're swinging by for a casual day of fall fun or heading to a specific on-site festival, you absolutely must take a hayride.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4foYtT_0bkRfpeD00
Each hayride lasts about 20 to 30 minutes, winding through the orchard and exploring its history via a bit of storytelling.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XRRrC_0bkRfpeD00
These tours sell out fast , so plan to arrive early in the day to ensure you get your spot.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I167s_0bkRfpeD00
As we move into the depths of fall, the landscape offers much to love.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cCAHj_0bkRfpeD00
...And so does the farm kitchen, amiright?!
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tvRXw_0bkRfpeD00
The scents, flavors, and experience of fall come to life at Brant's Apple Orchard near Cleveland.

Visually stunning and full of fall fun, this lovely apple orchard near Cleveland is well worth the trip. Have you ever visited Brant’s? We’d love to hear about your experience and your favorite annual attraction at the farm!

Looking for an apple orchard that’s a bit closer to home? Mapleside Farms over in Brunswick is another epic fall fun destination… and it has something exciting going on almost every season.

Address: Brant's Apple Orchard, 4749 Dibble Rd, Ashtabula, OH 44004, USA

From hidden waterfalls to the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and attractions, Only In Ohio is for people who LOVE the Buckeye State. We publish one Ohio article per day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

