Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Douglas County, GA

DCHS students selected for Harvard Diversity Project

By SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL
Douglas County Sentinel
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo Douglas County High School students beat out thousands of applicants to help fulfill their dreams of making Harvard Debate Council history. Brittany Brown and Natalie Martin are among 25 elite students selected for a summer debate residency at Harvard as part of the Harvard Debate Council Diversity Project. The DCHS students are making history as the first students ever selected from Douglas County.

www.douglascountysentinel.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Education
State
California State
Douglas County, GA
Education
County
Douglas County, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ivy League#Dchs#Harvard Diversity Project#Harvard Debate Council#Harvard University#African American#Https Harvarddcdp Org
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
Related
Posted by
NBC News

Top official at nation's largest LGBTQ group fired over ties to Cuomo

The president of Human Rights Campaign, the country’s largest LGBTQ advocacy organization, was fired Monday after a report found he tried to help discredit an accuser of former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, the group said. Alphonso David was fired effective immediately after an internal investigation was completed and the...
Posted by
The Hill

DOJ says it will 'protect' women seeking abortions in Texas

The Department of Justice (DOJ) on Monday said it will protect women who are seeking abortions in the state of Texas amid turmoil following the passage of a controversial restrictive abortion law in the state. In a press release, Attorney General Merrick Garland said the department will explore “all options”...
New York City, NYABC News

Jobless Americans will have few options as benefits expire

NEW YORK -- Millions of jobless Americans lost their unemployment benefits on Monday, leaving only a handful of economic support programs for those who are still being hit financially by the year-and-a-half-old coronavirus pandemic. Two critical programs expired on Monday. One provided jobless aid to self-employed and gig workers and...
WorldPosted by
NBC News

Taliban unveil interim government after claiming Panjshir

Twenty years after being ousted by American forces, the Taliban on Tuesday unveiled an interim government dominated by the militant group's old guard. As the group consolidated its hold on the country after the U.S. withdrawal, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid announced at a press conference that Hassan Akhund had been appointed acting prime minister of the new Afghan government. Akhund headed the Taliban government in Kabul during the last years of its rule, the Associated Press reported.
CNN

Biden surveys Ida aftermath in New York and New Jersey

There are still more than 400,000 customers without power in Louisiana, energy company says. There are now 415,613 customers without power in the state of Louisiana as clean-up and recovery efforts continue after Hurricane Ida, according to PowerOutage.us. Entergy Louisiana, which provides electric service to more than 1 million customers,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy