DCHS students selected for Harvard Diversity Project
Two Douglas County High School students beat out thousands of applicants to help fulfill their dreams of making Harvard Debate Council history. Brittany Brown and Natalie Martin are among 25 elite students selected for a summer debate residency at Harvard as part of the Harvard Debate Council Diversity Project. The DCHS students are making history as the first students ever selected from Douglas County.www.douglascountysentinel.com
