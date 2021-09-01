Cancel
Lifestyle

Friends of St. Croix East End Marine Park Educates About Coral Nursery Restoration

By Diana Dias
stjohnsource.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Friends of St. Croix East End Marine Park is working to educate participants on the restoration efforts taking place at the Cramer’s Park Coral Nursery. In August, the park allowed the public access to their third tour of the Cramer’s Park Coral Nursery. Participants were able to get a glimpse at the progress made on adjacent reefs and experience some of the wildlife that inhabits the surrounding area.

