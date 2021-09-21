AB InBev (BUD) Dips on a Downgrade to Underweight at JPMorgan, Analyst Expects Further Earnings Cuts

JPMorgan analyst Anupam Rama downgraded Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PTGX) from Overweight to Neutral with a price target of $49.00 (from $60.00). The analyst comments "Protagonist is an emerging peptide therapeutics platform company with lead asset PTG-300 nearing pivotal trial initiation in polycythemia vera (PV) after putting up very strong phase 2 results in 2020 (most recently at EHA 2021). Beyond PTG-300, the company has a number of assets as part of a co-development/commercialization agreement with Janssen for IL-23R antagonists in the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD) and PTG-943 (wholly owned). Looking forward, while we see plenty of value creating catalysts for PTGX shares, the recent clinical hold on the lead asset rusfertide makes it difficult to see PTGX shares outperforming. Hence, while we see long-term value for rusfertide / the pipeline, we are moving to a Neutral rating, as we see PTGX shares more likely to be a range-bound name until resolution of the clinical hold and / or clinical win beyond rusfertide. We have a Dec-2022 price target of $49, which is based on a discounted flow analysis. Currently our model includes only PTG-300 in PV (~$1.5B-$2.0B at peak with a 60% probability of success) + cash, but we do include platform value to account for the rest of the pipeline (<5% of our total valuation). We use a discount rate of 9% and -1% terminal value."

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 11 DAYS AGO