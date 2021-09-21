CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

AB InBev (BUD) Dips on a Downgrade to Underweight at JPMorgan, Analyst Expects Further Earnings Cuts

StreetInsider.com
 10 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Shares of AB InBev (NYSE: BUD) are trading over 2% lower in the early Thursday trading session after JPMorgan analyst Celine Pannuti downgraded shares to Underweight from Neutral. Pannuti...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
investmentu.com

9 Best Robinhood Stocks Under $1

Robinhood is widely used because it’s a great way to get started with investing. There are a variety of stocks on the platform. And it’s easy and fun to invest. Even a few more-seasoned investors use the platform. If you know how to profit from penny stocks, below are the nine best Robinhood stocks under $1.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Zoom's stock drop likely nixed Five9 deal, say analysts

(Reuters) - A slump in Zoom Video Communications Inc's share price likely limited its ability to sweeten a nearly $15 billion all-stock offer for call center software firm Five9 and led to the deal's collapse, Wall Street analysts said on Friday. Five9 shareholders on Thursday voted down the sale to...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Olaplex (OLPX) IPO Opens 19% Higher, Valuing Co. at $16 Billion

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Today's IPO for Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLPX), which produces hair-care products, opened for trading at $25 after pricing 73,700,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $21.00 per share, above the expected $17-$19 range which was raised from $14-$16. The size was raised from 67,000,000 shares.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ab Inbev#Jpmorgan#Un#Downgrade#Cnbc#Streetinsider Premium#Cogs Hl#Ebitda#Beyond Beer#Fy21#Fx#Bud
investing.com

2 Dow Jones Stocks to Buy in October, 2 to Avoid

The Dow Jones Industrial Average has had a positive tailwind as the economy gradually reopens and companies grow earnings. However, they do face some headwinds as the coronavirus cases remain stubbornly high and inflationary pressures persist. Given these factors, it could be worth betting on Dow stocks Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and Cisco (CSCO) while NIKE (NKE) and The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) are best avoided for now.The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) has performed solidly over the past few months, hitting an all-time high of 35,625.40 on August 16, 2021. With the fast-paced reopening of industrial activities, and favorable fiscal and monetary policies, the widely-watched benchmark index has gained 12.1% year-to-date and 24.3% over the past year.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
United Nations
MarketWatch

Hair-products maker Olaplex IPO prices above range to raise $1.5 billion

Olaplex Holdings Inc. said Thursday its initial public offering priced at $21 a share, above the proposed price range of $17-$19 a share, that had been raised from an original $14-$16 a share earlier this week. The Santa Barbara, Calif.-based hair-products maker also upsized the deal to 73.7 million shares, up from earlier plans to offer 67 million shares. The company raised $1.5 billion with lead underwriters Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan Chase, Morgan Stanley and Barclays. The will start trading on the Nasdaq later Thursday under the symbol OLPX. After the IPO, investment funds affiliated with Advent International Corp. will own about 78.2% of the company's shares if the underwriters exercise their option to purchase additional shares of common stock.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Trimble (TRMB) Slips as Morgan Stanley Downgrades to Underweight

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Morgan Stanley analyst Meta A Marshall downgraded shares of Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) to Underweight from Equal-weight with a price target going to $74.00 per share from the prior $80.00.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

JPMorgan Starts ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) at Underweight

JPMorgan initiates coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE: ZIM) with a ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: JPMorgan Downgrades Protagonist Therapeutics (PTGX) to Neutral

JPMorgan analyst Anupam Rama downgraded Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PTGX) from Overweight to Neutral with a price target of $49.00 (from $60.00). The analyst comments "Protagonist is an emerging peptide therapeutics platform company with lead asset PTG-300 nearing pivotal trial initiation in polycythemia vera (PV) after putting up very strong phase 2 results in 2020 (most recently at EHA 2021). Beyond PTG-300, the company has a number of assets as part of a co-development/commercialization agreement with Janssen for IL-23R antagonists in the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD) and PTG-943 (wholly owned). Looking forward, while we see plenty of value creating catalysts for PTGX shares, the recent clinical hold on the lead asset rusfertide makes it difficult to see PTGX shares outperforming. Hence, while we see long-term value for rusfertide / the pipeline, we are moving to a Neutral rating, as we see PTGX shares more likely to be a range-bound name until resolution of the clinical hold and / or clinical win beyond rusfertide. We have a Dec-2022 price target of $49, which is based on a discounted flow analysis. Currently our model includes only PTG-300 in PV (~$1.5B-$2.0B at peak with a 60% probability of success) + cash, but we do include platform value to account for the rest of the pipeline (<5% of our total valuation). We use a discount rate of 9% and -1% terminal value."
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

BMO Capital Starts Plug Power (PLUG) at Market Perform

BMO Capital analyst Ameet Thakkar initiates coverage on Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) with a Market Perform rating and a price ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Wingstop (WING) PT Raised to $194 at Truist Securities

Truist Securities analyst Jake Bartlett raised the price target on Wingstop (NASDAQ: WING) to $194.00 (from $187.00) while ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Vail Resorts (MTN) Declares $0.88 Quarterly Dividend; 1.1% Yield

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vail Resorts (NYSE: MTN) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.88 per share, or $3.52 annualized. The dividend will be payable on October 22, 2021, to stockholders of record on October 5, 2021,...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Jefferies Financial Group (JEF) Tops Q3 EPS by 79c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE: JEF) reported Q3 EPS of $1.50, $0.79 better than the analyst estimate of $0.71. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.65 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion.
FINANCIAL REPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy