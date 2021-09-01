Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Vitriol Release “The Sun Named Moon” Performance Video

By wookubus
theprp.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVitriol have released a new performance video for their track “The Sun Named Moon“. The band digitally released a re-mixed and remastered version of that EP last month. Vitriol have a wealth of shows lined up for the immediate future, they include:. 10/21 Portland, OR – Hawthorne Lounge. 10/22 Seattle,...

www.theprp.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ct#Atlanta#Music Hall#Vitriol#Wa#Clock Out Lounge 10 24#Ut#Al#Sc#Senate#Mi#Spirit Hall#Reverb 11 13#Stereo Garden 11 20#House Of Independents#Ga#Whittier Bar 11 27#House Of Rock
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Related
mxdwn.com

Stone Temple Pilots Announce Fall 2021 Headlining Tour Dates

American rock band Stone Temple Pilots recently announced their solo headline tour dates for fall 2021. The tour kicks off on October 9 in Chattanooga, Tennessee at the Tivoli Theatre. Tickets for the tour went on sale August 20, 2021. The shows are set to follow the band’s co-headline tour...
Musictheprp.com

Asking Alexandria Premiere “Alone Again” Music Video

The music video for Asking Alexandria‘s latest single “Alone Again” went up online today, August 31st. The band had Wombat Fire direct it. The song is the lead single from the group’s upcoming seventh studio album “See What’s On The Inside“, which is due out October 01st through Better Noise Music.
Rock Musictheprp.com

Undeath Digitally Release “Diemented Dissection”

Undeath‘s track “Diemented Dissection” has newly been given a digital release. It was previously made available as part of Decibel magazine’s flex series. The band commented:. “We wrote and recorded ‘Diemented Dissection‘ specifically for the Decibel Flexi Series. It’s easily one of our fastest songs and it’s a total barnburner...
Musictheprp.com

Four Dates Added To The Acacia Strain, Harm’s Way, Kublai Khan, Etc. Tour

The Acacia Strain have expanded their fall tour with the addition of four new shows. That trek will find them playing two shows in nearly each city with “It Comes In Waves” to be played in its entirety along with select tracks from their latest outing, “Slow Decay” on the first night. The second night will see them playing their 2010 album “Wormwood” in full.
Musictheprp.com

Motionless In White Debut “c0de” Live Video

Motionless In White have newly dropped the below live music video for their track “c0de” from their latest album “Disguise“. The video arrives just ahead of the band’s first proper tour in roughly two years. That run will find them out with Silent Planet and Dying Wish and will feature the following dates:
Musictheprp.com

Mammoth WVH Announce October Tour

Wolfgang Van Halen‘s Mammoth WVH have announced the dates for an October tour with Plush as support. You can catch that trek at the following stops:. 10/12 Los Angeles, CA – Whisky A Go Go (no Plush) 10/15 Wichita, KS – The Cotillion. 10/16 Lincoln, NE – Bourbon Theatre. 10/17...
Musictheprp.com

Black Map Added To Chevelle’s November U.S. Headlining Tour

Black Map have been announced as the openers for Chevelle‘s November U.S. tour. The dates for that run include:. 11/06 Columbus, OH – EXPRESS LIVE! – Indoor Music Hall. 11/12 Daytona Beach, FL – Daytona International Speedway. 11/13 Myrtle Beach, SC – House of Blues – Myrtle Beach. 11/14 Greensboro,...
Musictheprp.com

See Soulfly Play New Song “Filth Upon Filth” Live

Soulfly have been performing a new track titled “Filth Upon Filth” amid their current U.S. touring with Fear Factory‘s Dino Cazares filling in on guitar. Some fan-filmed footage of that from a recent show on the run can be seen below. The song is due for inclusion on the band’s...
Musictheprp.com

Wristmeetrazor, Vatican & Omerta Announce December Mini-Tour

Wristmeetrazor have announced a fall headlining run with Vatican and Omerta opening. Wristmeetrazor will be touring on their latest album “Replica Of A Strange Love“, which saw a June release through Prosthetic Records. Tickets for these below newly announced dates will go on sale this Friday, September 03rd at 10:00am EDT / 07:00am PDT.
Public Healthfemalefirst.co.uk

Phoebe Bridgers moves shows outdoors as COVID-19 cases rise in US

Phoebe Bridgers will now play her US tour at outdoor venues owing to the continued rise in COVID-19 cases. Phoebe Bridgers has moved her US shows to outdoor venues "in the interest of safety". The 27-year-old folk-rock star has been forced to postpone some of the dates on her 'Reunion...
Trenton, MOkttn.com

Video: Sons of Sterling to perform at Black Silo Winery

The band Sons of Sterling will perform at the Black Silo Winery of Trenton for the business’s Labor Day Weekend Concert Series. Gates will open for the outdoor event on September 4th at 6 o’clock in the evening. The band will take the stage at 8 o’clock for a three-hour performance. Black Silo Winery Owner Duane Urich says if someone likes Southern Rock and Red Dirt Country music, then he or she should enjoy Sons of Sterling.
NBASignalsAZ

Phoenix Suns 2021-22 Schedule Released

The Sun’s regular season schedule is released, and they are after an NBA title this year. The first game will be played newly-renovated Footprint Center on Wednesday, Oct. 20 against the Denver Nuggets. In addition to notable match ups throughout the season, the Suns will be playing the Golden State Warriors on Christmas Day at 3pm. For more information on the Suns schedule and news, visit their website NBA.com/Suns.
Bronx, NYPunknews.org

The Bronx release “Peace Pipe” video

The Bronx have released a video for their new song "Peace Pipe". The video was directed by Craig Stecyk. The song is off their upcoming album Bronx VI out August 27. The band are currently on tour with Dropkick Murphys and Rancid and will be touring the UK with Every Time I Die, Jesus Piece, and Sanction in 2022. The Bronx released V in 2017. Check out the video below.
Trafficluxurylaunches.com

Panoramic carriages, world glass gourmet food, and stellar views – Canada’s famed Rocky Mountaineer train is all set to debut its first US route between Colorado and Utah

Luxury train travel is increasingly turning into the chosen mode of viewing the wonders the world possesses. This new shift in choice of travel modes couldn’t have come at a better time as Rocky Mountaineer celebrates its launch in the Southwest United States. The first-ever luxury train journey of the Rocky Mountaineer train will be between Denver, Colorado, and Moab, Utah, with an overnight stay in Glenwood Springs, Colorado. Canada’s fame overnight train debuted its service on August 15. So what can one expect from this two-day luxury sojourn between Denver, Colorado, and Moab, Utah? As the train glides out of downtown Denver, ail enthusiasts can wave goodbye to the skyscrapers and bustling city for the wonder of the Rockies. The itinerary will include all must-visit spots like a journey along the Colorado River and through canyons with steep, rugged walls. Day two will see travelers enjoy high alpine forests, red rock cliffs, and canyons. The stunning and well-designed train also stops for the night at the approximate halfway point in Glenwood Springs to take in the spectacular mountain vistas, desert cliffs, and rock formations.

Comments / 0

Community Policy