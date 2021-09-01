Vitriol Release “The Sun Named Moon” Performance Video

Luxury train travel is increasingly turning into the chosen mode of viewing the wonders the world possesses. This new shift in choice of travel modes couldn’t have come at a better time as Rocky Mountaineer celebrates its launch in the Southwest United States. The first-ever luxury train journey of the Rocky Mountaineer train will be between Denver, Colorado, and Moab, Utah, with an overnight stay in Glenwood Springs, Colorado. Canada’s fame overnight train debuted its service on August 15. So what can one expect from this two-day luxury sojourn between Denver, Colorado, and Moab, Utah? As the train glides out of downtown Denver, ail enthusiasts can wave goodbye to the skyscrapers and bustling city for the wonder of the Rockies. The itinerary will include all must-visit spots like a journey along the Colorado River and through canyons with steep, rugged walls. Day two will see travelers enjoy high alpine forests, red rock cliffs, and canyons. The stunning and well-designed train also stops for the night at the approximate halfway point in Glenwood Springs to take in the spectacular mountain vistas, desert cliffs, and rock formations.